Mushroom ragu jaffles with rocket, pear and red pepper salad

Spread margarine over one side of each slice of bread. Place two slices in a jaffle machine, margarine side down, and place the ragu in the centre. The goal here is to fill it the right amount so a little spills out the side when you press it down. Thinly slice the onion and layer on top. Place the other slice of bread on top, margarine side up.

Press the jaffle machine together and cook until it's all crisp. (You can easily do this in a pan on medium-low heat with some oil in to get it nice and crisp and turning it relatively regularly so it doesn’t burn.)

In the meantime chop up the red pepper and thinly slice the pear and mix it together with the rocket in a bowl. Combine the oil and vinegar, pour over the salad and toss to combine.