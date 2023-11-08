SBS Food

Mushroom ragu jaffles with rocket, pear and red pepper salad

The classic Aussie jaffle is a great way to use up leftovers.

Two golden jaffle triangles sit on a white plate with a small pile of saad and a pickle alongside

Mushroom ragu jaffles with rocket, pear and red pepper salad. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

Ingredients

  • 200 g leftover
    mushroom ragu
  • 4 pickled onions
  • 2 big pickles
  • 4 white bread slices
  • 20 g margarine, at room temperature (use a vegetarian version to make these vegetarian)
Salad
  • 2 handfuls of rocket
  • 1 roasted red capsicum (pepper) skin removed, sliced
  • 1 pear, sliced
  • 10 ml red wine vinegar
  • 30 ml extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

  1. Spread margarine over one side of each slice of bread. Place two slices in a jaffle machine, margarine side down, and place the ragu in the centre. The goal here is to fill it the right amount so a little spills out the side when you press it down. Thinly slice the onion and layer on top. Place the other slice of bread on top, margarine side up.
  2. Press the jaffle machine together and cook until it's all crisp. (You can easily do this in a pan on medium-low heat with some oil in to get it nice and crisp and turning it relatively regularly so it doesn’t burn.)
  3. In the meantime chop up the red pepper and thinly slice the pear and mix it together with the rocket in a bowl. Combine the oil and vinegar, pour over the salad and toss to combine.
  4. Cut each jaffle into the classic triangle and put on a plate. Hug it with the salad and finally add a pickle.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 8 November 2023 2:59pm
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

