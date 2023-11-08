Mushroom ragu jaffles with rocket, pear and red pepper salad

serves
2
prep
10 minutes
cook
5 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
2
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
5
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 200 g leftover
- 4 pickled onions
- 2 big pickles
- 4 white bread slices
- 20 g margarine, at room temperature (use a vegetarian version to make these vegetarian)
- 2 handfuls of rocket
- 1 roasted red capsicum (pepper) skin removed, sliced
- 1 pear, sliced
- 10 ml red wine vinegar
- 30 ml extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Spread margarine over one side of each slice of bread. Place two slices in a jaffle machine, margarine side down, and place the ragu in the centre. The goal here is to fill it the right amount so a little spills out the side when you press it down. Thinly slice the onion and layer on top. Place the other slice of bread on top, margarine side up.
- Press the jaffle machine together and cook until it's all crisp. (You can easily do this in a pan on medium-low heat with some oil in to get it nice and crisp and turning it relatively regularly so it doesn’t burn.)
- In the meantime chop up the red pepper and thinly slice the pear and mix it together with the rocket in a bowl. Combine the oil and vinegar, pour over the salad and toss to combine.
- Cut each jaffle into the classic triangle and put on a plate. Hug it with the salad and finally add a pickle.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.