Mushroom satay with Balinese satay sauce

Place the mushrooms in a bowl, sprinkle with salt and toss to combine, then stand for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, to make the acar, place the vinegar, sugar, salt and 100 ml water in a small saucepan and stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat, add the vegetables and set aside.

Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the peanuts, shallot, garlic and chilli and cook, stirring continuously for about 10 minutes or until the peanuts are golden. Pour the mixture into a sieve placed over a heatproof bowl, then drain on paper towel.

Transfer the fried peanut mixture to a blender, add the coconut milk and 150 ml water and process until smooth. Pour the mixture back into the pan and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until thickened. Add the soy sauce and sugar, stir to combine well, then remove from the heat.

Using your hands, squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the mushrooms, then thread onto bamboo or metal skewers. Preheat a chargrill or barbecue to medium - high.

To make the marinade, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl.