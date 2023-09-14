Mushroom satay with Balinese satay sauce

serves
2
prep
30 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Mid
serves
2
people
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 300 g oyster mushrooms
- ½ tsp salt
- 250 ml (1 cup) vegetable oil
- 150 g raw peanuts
- 3 red Asian shallots, thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 long red chilli, chopped
- 200 ml coconut milk
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- coriander sprigs and steamed rice, to serve
Acar (pickles)
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) rice vinegar
- 1 ½ tbsp caster sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 red Asian shallots, diced
- 1 small carrot, diced
- 1 small cucumber, diced
- 2 green chillies, thinly sliced
Marinade
- 60 ml (¼ cup) melted coconut oil
- 2 tbsp kecap manis
- 2 tsp soy sauce
Instructions
- Place the mushrooms in a bowl, sprinkle with salt and toss to combine, then stand for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, to make the acar, place the vinegar, sugar, salt and 100 ml water in a small saucepan and stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat, add the vegetables and set aside.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the peanuts, shallot, garlic and chilli and cook, stirring continuously for about 10 minutes or until the peanuts are golden. Pour the mixture into a sieve placed over a heatproof bowl, then drain on paper towel.
- Transfer the fried peanut mixture to a blender, add the coconut milk and 150 ml water and process until smooth. Pour the mixture back into the pan and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until thickened. Add the soy sauce and sugar, stir to combine well, then remove from the heat.
- Using your hands, squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the mushrooms, then thread onto bamboo or metal skewers. Preheat a chargrill or barbecue to medium - high.
- To make the marinade, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl.
- Brush the marinade all over the skewered mushrooms, then chargrill, turning regularly until golden and tender. Serve with the peanut sauce, acar pickles, coriander sprigs and steamed rice.
Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.