Mushroom sausage rolls

Preheat the oven to 180˚C and line a baking tray with baking paper.



Place the mushrooms in a food processor and process until coarsely chopped (or chop them by hand). Place the drained and rinsed beans in a large bowl and use a potato masher to coarsely mash the beans.



Heat the oil in a large heavy - based frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 3 - 4 minutes or until soft and fragrant. Add the chopped mushrooms and miso paste and cook until the mushrooms are soft.



Add the mashed beans, vegetable protein, soy sauce and herbs, stir to combine well, then cook for another 5 minutes or until most of the moisture has evaporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

