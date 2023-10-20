Mushroom sausage rolls

makes
12
prep
30 minutes
cook
30 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
- 200 g button mushrooms
- 400 g can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 white onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 3 tsp white miso paste
- 40 g (½ cup) textured vegetable protein
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 2 tsp dried sage
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 sheet vegan puff pastry
- 2 tbsp plant milk
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds
Cooling time: 30 min
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180˚C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Place the mushrooms in a food processor and process until coarsely chopped (or chop them by hand). Place the drained and rinsed beans in a large bowl and use a potato masher to coarsely mash the beans.
- Heat the oil in a large heavy - based frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 3 - 4 minutes or until soft and fragrant. Add the chopped mushrooms and miso paste and cook until the mushrooms are soft.
- Add the mashed beans, vegetable protein, soy sauce and herbs, stir to combine well, then cook for another 5 minutes or until most of the moisture has evaporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then remove from the heat and set aside to cool.
- Cut the puff pastry in half to make two 12 x 24 cm rectangles. With one long edge facing you, shape half the mushroom mixture into a tight, compact log along the bottom edge. Roll up the pastry firmly, then place, seam side down on your chopping board. Brush with the milk and sprinkle with sesame seeds, then cut into the desired size and place on the lined baking tray. Bake for 20 -30 minutes or until golden and crisp. Serve warm.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.