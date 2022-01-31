SBS Food

Mushroom with soy-cured egg yolk

This recipe uses elk mushrooms, which are highly prized in China, so it’s extremely exciting when I receive a message from Will at Forest Fungi telling me ‘the elves are back'. He’s referring to a large, white species of oyster mushroom with a flavour and texture similar to abalone. It has become my favourite mushroom to cook and serve – truly a beautiful piece of produce.

White elf mushroom with soy-cured egg yolk

White elf mushroom with soy-cured egg yolk Credit: Adam Gibson

serves

2

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

8

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 250 g (9 oz) white elf mushroom, or substitute with shiitake or lion’s mane
  • 130 g (4 ½ oz) butter
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 2 tbsp mushroom soy sauce, or soy sauce
  • 3 tsp brown rice mirin
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 5 g (1/4 oz) slippery jack powder (dried, powdered slippery jack mushrooms), or substitute with mushroom powder
 

Instructions

  1. Trim the stalk of the mushroom if necessary. In a pan, melt the butter over a medium heat, then add the garlic and thyme. Season the mushroom with salt and pepper and add it to the hot pan. You want it to colour gently and cook through without taking the butter too far. I turn it after 3 minutes, then cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from the pan and let it drain and rest on absorbent towel.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the soy and mirin, then add the egg yolk and let it cure for 2 minutes.
  3. Slice the mushroom thinly and spread it in a serving bowl. Drain the egg yolk, making sure to reserve the curing liquid, and nestle it in with the mushrooms. Spoon a tablespoon of curing liquid over the top and sprinkle the whole thing with slippery jack powder.
 

This recipe is from How Wild Things Are by Analiese Gregory, published by Hardie Grant Books, RRP $45. Available in stores nationally.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 20 July 2023 2:34pm
By Analiese Gregory
Source: SBS

