Mushroom with soy-cured egg yolk

serves
2
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
8
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 250 g (9 oz) white elf mushroom, or substitute with shiitake or lion’s mane
- 130 g (4 ½ oz) butter
- 2 garlic cloves
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 2 tbsp mushroom soy sauce, or soy sauce
- 3 tsp brown rice mirin
- 1 egg yolk
- 5 g (1/4 oz) slippery jack powder (dried, powdered slippery jack mushrooms), or substitute with mushroom powder
250 g (9 oz) white elf mushroom, or substitute with shiitake or lion’s mane
130 g (4 ½ oz) butter
2 garlic cloves
4 thyme sprigs
2 tablespoons mushroom soy sauce
3 teaspoons brown rice mirin
1 egg yolk
5 g (1/4 oz) slippery jack powder (dried, powdered slippery jack mushrooms), or substitute with mushroom powder
Instructions
- Trim the stalk of the mushroom if necessary. In a pan, melt the butter over a medium heat, then add the garlic and thyme. Season the mushroom with salt and pepper and add it to the hot pan. You want it to colour gently and cook through without taking the butter too far. I turn it after 3 minutes, then cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from the pan and let it drain and rest on absorbent towel.
- In a small bowl, combine the soy and mirin, then add the egg yolk and let it cure for 2 minutes.
- Slice the mushroom thinly and spread it in a serving bowl. Drain the egg yolk, making sure to reserve the curing liquid, and nestle it in with the mushrooms. Spoon a tablespoon of curing liquid over the top and sprinkle the whole thing with slippery jack powder.
This recipe is from How Wild Things Are by Analiese Gregory, published by Hardie Grant Books, RRP $45. Available in stores nationally.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.