Mushroom with soy-cured egg yolk

Trim the stalk of the mushroom if necessary. In a pan, melt the butter over a medium heat, then add the garlic and thyme. Season the mushroom with salt and pepper and add it to the hot pan. You want it to colour gently and cook through without taking the butter too far. I turn it after 3 minutes, then cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from the pan and let it drain and rest on absorbent towel.