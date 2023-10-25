Nashville hot cauliflower

Pull any green leaves off the cauliflower. Trim the stem so the cauliflower sits level. Prick the cauliflower all over with a fork, knife, or metal skewer. (This fosters the absorption of the marinade.) Place the cauliflower in a jumbo resealable plastic bag or deep bowl.

In a mixing bowl combine the buttermilk, cayenne, paprika, granulated garlic and onion, salt, pepper and oil and whisk to mix. Pour this mixture into the bag over the cauliflower. Seal the bag and marinate the cauliflower for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight, in the refrigerator, turning it a few times so it marinates evenly.

Set up your grill for indirect grilling and heat to medium-high (200°C /400°F). Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well.

Meanwhile, make the baste: Place the cayenne, sugar, paprika, garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper in a bowl and whisk to mix. Whisk in the vegetable oil and melted butter (or more olive oil). The baste should be thick, but pourable.

Drain the cauliflower, reserving about 1/2 cup of the marinade. Place cauliflower on the grill grate over the drip pan away from the heat. Add wood chunks or chips to the coals and close the grill lid.

Indirect grill the cauliflower until browned and tender, 1 to 1½ hours, brushing with the baste every 20 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the sauce: Combine the reserved marinade with the sour cream and whisk until fairly smooth.