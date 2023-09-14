Nasi goreng

serves
2
prep
20 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 red Asian shallots, thinly sliced
- 1 long red chilli, seeded and thinly sliced
- 1 carrot, cut into julienne
- 370 g (2 cups) cooked brown or white rice (day old refrigerated rice is best)
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp tomato sauce (ketchup)
- 1 tbsp kecap manis (sweet soy sauce)
- ¼ tsp mushroom powder or vegetable stock powder
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 head bok choy, thinly sliced
- 60 g (½ cup) beansprouts
Acar (pickles)
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) rice vinegar
- 1 ½ tbsp caster sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 red Asian shallots, diced
- 1 small carrot, diced
- 1 small cucumber, diced
- 2 green chillies, thinly sliced
To serve
- fried shallots
- thinly sliced chilli
- coriander sprigs
- sliced spring onion
Instructions
- To make the acar, place the vinegar, sugar, salt and 100 ml water in a small saucepan and stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat, add the vegetables and set aside.
- Heat a wok or large frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the coconut oil, garlic, shallot and chilli and stir for 2 minutes or until light golden. Add the carrot and cook for another 2 minutes, then add the rice, soy sauce, tomato sauce, kecap manis and mushroom powder and toss to combine well. Season to taste, then add the bok choy and bean sprouts and toss for another 2 minutes or until just wilted.
- To serve, transfer to a large serving plate, garnish with the fried shallots, sliced chilli, coriander sprigs and spring onion.
Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.