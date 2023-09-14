SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Indonesian

Nasi goreng

This is a vegan version of the classic Indonesian fried rice, nasi goreng, known for their stronger and spicier flavour than its Chinese cousin. Best cooked with a day old rice.

P1089548.JPG

Nasi goreng Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    20 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

2

people

preparation

20

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 red Asian shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1 long red chilli, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, cut into julienne
  • 370 g (2 cups) cooked brown or white rice (day old refrigerated rice is best)
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp tomato sauce (ketchup)
  • 1 tbsp kecap manis (sweet soy sauce)
  • ¼ tsp mushroom powder or vegetable stock powder
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 head bok choy, thinly sliced
  • 60 g (½ cup) beansprouts
Acar (pickles)
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) rice vinegar
  • 1 ½ tbsp caster sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 red Asian shallots, diced
  • 1 small carrot, diced
  • 1 small cucumber, diced
  • 2 green chillies, thinly sliced
To serve
  • fried shallots
  • thinly sliced chilli
  • coriander sprigs
  • sliced spring onion

Instructions

  1. To make the acar, place the vinegar, sugar, salt and 100 ml water in a small saucepan and stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat, add the vegetables and set aside.
  2. Heat a wok or large frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the coconut oil, garlic, shallot and chilli and stir for 2 minutes or until light golden. Add the carrot and cook for another 2 minutes, then add the rice, soy sauce, tomato sauce, kecap manis and mushroom powder and toss to combine well. Season to taste, then add the bok choy and bean sprouts and toss for another 2 minutes or until just wilted.
  3. To serve, transfer to a large serving plate, garnish with the fried shallots, sliced chilli, coriander sprigs and spring onion.

Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 14 September 2023 4:01pm
By Lauren Camilleri
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends