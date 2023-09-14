Nasi goreng

To make the acar, place the vinegar, sugar, salt and 100 ml water in a small saucepan and stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat, add the vegetables and set aside.

Heat a wok or large frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the coconut oil, garlic, shallot and chilli and stir for 2 minutes or until light golden. Add the carrot and cook for another 2 minutes, then add the rice, soy sauce, tomato sauce, kecap manis and mushroom powder and toss to combine well. Season to taste, then add the bok choy and bean sprouts and toss for another 2 minutes or until just wilted.