Normandy tart

Slices of apple decorate this classic French tart, which has a buttery shortcrust pastry case and a creamy filling with a touch of Calvados.

Seen from overhead, a round tart covered in circles of overlapping apple slices sits on a white plate, which is on a blue napkin on a whitewashed board. A collection of mixed spoons sits beside the plate.

Normandy tart. Credit: James Martin's French Adventure

serves

6

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

30

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

  • 225 g plain flour
  • 100 g butter
  • pinch of salt
  • 35 ml water
  • 3 apples
  • 1½ tbsp (30 ml) Calvados
  • 500 ml full-fat crème fraiche
  • 4 eggs
  • 25 g sugar
Chilling time: 30 minutes.

Instructions

  1. Make the shortcrust pastry: Sift the flour into a large bowl, add the butter and rub in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
  2. Stir in the salt, then add 1½-2 tbsp water and mix to a firm dough. Knead the dough briefly and gently on a floured surface. Wrap in cling film and chill for 30 minutes.
  3. Preheat oven to 180°C (35°F).
  4. Roll out the pastry and line a 22cm tin, leaving the edges hanging over, and pop onto a baking tray.
  5. Whisk the eggs, sugar and crème fraiche together with the Calvados. Pour into the raw pastry case and top with the apples. Bake at 180 for 30-40 minutes.
  6. Trim off the pastry edges and remove from the tin. Serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Published 10 August 2023 12:02pm
By James Martin
Source: SBS

