Normandy tart

serves
6
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
30
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 225 g plain flour
- 100 g butter
- pinch of salt
- 35 ml water
- 3 apples
- 1½ tbsp (30 ml) Calvados
- 500 ml full-fat crème fraiche
- 4 eggs
- 25 g sugar
Chilling time: 30 minutes.
Instructions
- Make the shortcrust pastry: Sift the flour into a large bowl, add the butter and rub in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
- Stir in the salt, then add 1½-2 tbsp water and mix to a firm dough. Knead the dough briefly and gently on a floured surface. Wrap in cling film and chill for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 180°C (35°F).
- Roll out the pastry and line a 22cm tin, leaving the edges hanging over, and pop onto a baking tray.
- Whisk the eggs, sugar and crème fraiche together with the Calvados. Pour into the raw pastry case and top with the apples. Bake at 180 for 30-40 minutes.
- Trim off the pastry edges and remove from the tin. Serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.