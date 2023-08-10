Oat roulade with berry cream

serves
8
people
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 55 g unsalted butter, melted, plus more for pan
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 4 large eggs, separated, yolks lightly beaten
- ½ cup natural cane sugar
- Pinch coarse salt
- Icing (confectioners’) sugar for dusting
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup jam, such as blackberry
Cooling time: 1 hour. Chilling time: 30 minutes, or up to 3 hours.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Butter a rimmed 27.5 cm x 43 cm (11 inch x 17 inch) baking sheet, and line with parchment; butter parchment. In a food processor, grind oats to a fine meal. Dust pan with ¼ cup ground oats, tapping out excess.
- In a bowl, with an electric mixer, whisk egg whites with ¼ cup cane sugar on medium speed until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Combine yolks with remaining ¼ cup cane sugar in a clean bowl and whisk on high, 3 minutes, until tripled in volume.
- Carefully fold yolks into egg whites, followed by the remaining ¾ cup ground oats and the salt. Drizzle melted butter around edge of bowl; carefully fold in just until combined (do not overmix.
- Transfer batter to prepared pan and spread to edges with an offset spatula. Bake, rotating pan halfway through, until cake is lightly golden and springs back to touch, 15 minutes. Run a knife around sides of cake to loosen. Invert onto a kitchen towel dusted with icing (confectioners’) sugar; remove parchment. Roll cake in towel, starting at short end. Let cool, seam side down.
- Whisk cream to soft peaks. Fold in jam. Unroll cake and spread with berry cream, leaving a 1 cm (½ inch) border. Reroll cake without towel, starting at the same short side. Refrigerate at least 3o minutes and up to 3 hours. Serve dusted with icing sugar.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.