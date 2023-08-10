Oat roulade with berry cream

Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Butter a rimmed 27.5 cm x 43 cm (11 inch x 17 inch) baking sheet, and line with parchment; butter parchment. In a food processor, grind oats to a fine meal. Dust pan with ¼ cup ground oats, tapping out excess.

In a bowl, with an electric mixer, whisk egg whites with ¼ cup cane sugar on medium speed until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Combine yolks with remaining ¼ cup cane sugar in a clean bowl and whisk on high, 3 minutes, until tripled in volume.

Carefully fold yolks into egg whites, followed by the remaining ¾ cup ground oats and the salt. Drizzle melted butter around edge of bowl; carefully fold in just until combined (do not overmix.

Transfer batter to prepared pan and spread to edges with an offset spatula. Bake, rotating pan halfway through, until cake is lightly golden and springs back to touch, 15 minutes. Run a knife around sides of cake to loosen. Invert onto a kitchen towel dusted with icing (confectioners’) sugar; remove parchment. Roll cake in towel, starting at short end. Let cool, seam side down.