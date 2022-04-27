Okra, tomato and potato casserole (bamies)

Instructions

Place the okra in a large non-reactive bowl, pour over the vinegar and add enough water to just cover the okra. Set aside for 30 minutes, then drain and pat dry with a paper towel. Heat the olive oil in a flameproof casserole dish over medium heat, add the potato and cook for 5 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and fry for 2 minutes until fragrant, then add the tomato paste, tomatoes, sugar, oregano, bay leaf and 250 ml (1 cup) water. Season with salt and pepper to taste and stir well for 2 minutes. Add the okra, then reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for about 40 minutes, until the potato is tender. Scatter over the chopped herbs and crumbled feta (if desired), and serve with crusty bread on the side for mopping up the sauce.





Note





• You can also add chicken to this dish to make it a more substantial meal. Simply brown a few chicken drumsticks for about 10 minutes at the start of cooking, then add them with the okra before simmering.



