Okra, tomato and potato casserole (bamies)

serves
4
people
preparation
35
minutes
cooking
50
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 500 g fresh or frozen and thawed okra, stalks removed
- 125 ml (½ cup) white wine vinegar
- 125 ml (½ cup) olive oil
- 4–5 all-purpose potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-sized wedges
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1-2 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 x 400 g cans, chopped tomatoes
- ½ tsp sugar
- 1 tbsp dried oregano
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt and black pepper
- ½ bunch dill or flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- Crumbled feta, to serve (optional)
- Crusty bread, to serve
Instructions
- Place the okra in a large non-reactive bowl, pour over the vinegar and add enough water to just cover the okra. Set aside for 30 minutes, then drain and pat dry with a paper towel.
- Heat the olive oil in a flameproof casserole dish over medium heat, add the potato and cook for 5 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and fry for 2 minutes until fragrant, then add the tomato paste, tomatoes, sugar, oregano, bay leaf and 250 ml (1 cup) water. Season with salt and pepper to taste and stir well for 2 minutes. Add the okra, then reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for about 40 minutes, until the potato is tender.
- Scatter over the chopped herbs and crumbled feta (if desired), and serve with crusty bread on the side for mopping up the sauce.
Note
• You can also add chicken to this dish to make it a more substantial meal. Simply brown a few chicken drumsticks for about 10 minutes at the start of cooking, then add them with the okra before simmering.
Recipe and image from Yiayia Next Door by Daniel & Luke Mancuso (with Yiayia) (Plum, $36.99)
Photography by Mark Roper.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.