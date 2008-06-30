Olive pickling

Instructions

Slit the olives on both sides, a fine slit at the top of each side will do. This will help release their bitter juice. You can also 'crack' them by pounding each one enough to split the flesh slightly.





Leave them to soak in plenty of salted water, changing the water each day, for a week.





Wash and drain the olives and place them in the clean glass jars.





Fill a bowl with the water and add the salt. Float an egg in the bowl, when it is submerged to the point that only a 10 cent piece-sized circle of the egg's surface remains above the water, there is enough salt in the water.





Add the vinegar. Cover the olives in the jars with the salted water and vinegar mix, add chillies, garlic and oregano and finish with a layer of olive oil to seal. Set aside for about 3 to 4 weeks or until the olives are ready.





