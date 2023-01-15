Pan-fried pork and chive dumplings

For the dipping sauce , mix all ingredients to combine.

For the dumplings , combine all ingredients (except for the dumpling wrappers) together and mix well, the mixture is ready when the filling is a little tacky

Place a tsp of filling into the centre of the dumpling wrapper, moisten the edges and crimp shut, repeat until the filling has been used up. Set aside in the refrigerator or freeze for a future meal.

For the dumpling lace, whisk all ingredients in a bowl, then add to a jar or squeeze bottle.

To cook the dumplings , heat a non-stick pan with a tight-fitting lid on medium-high heat, add a thin layer of dumpling lace mixture until the bottom of the pan is evenly coated, arrange in dumplings in a circular pattern on top of the mix, reduce heat to medium and cook with the lid on – check dumplings every 2-3 minutes to see if they are cooking evenly. The entire process should take 6 minutes.