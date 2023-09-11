Parmesan soufflé with lambrusco spiced poached pears

serves
4
prep
30 minutes
cook
45 minutes
difficulty
Mid
serves
4
people
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
45
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 10 g unsalted butter, melted
- 100 g plain (all-purpose) flour, plus extra to dust
- 500 ml milk
- 100 g parmesan (parmigiano Reggiano), grated
- 5 whole eggs, separated
- 4 firm William pears, peeled, stalks intact
- 750 ml good quality red wine (e.g. Lambrusco)
- 150 g caster sugar
- 1 cinnamon quill
- 2 whole cloves
- 1 whole star anise
- 1 lemon, rind peeled
Chilling time: 30-45 minutes.
Instructions
- For the souffles: Preheat the oven to 220°C. Grease 4 ramekins with melted butter and lightly dust with extra flour. Whisk flour and milk in a saucepan on low heat, until smooth and almost simmering. Remove from heat. Add cheese and stir until melted and smooth. Add egg yolks, one at a time, stirring continuously, until combined. Season. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold.
- For the poached pears: Place pears in a medium saucepan and cover with wine. Add sugar, cinnamon, cloves, star anise and lemon rind. Bring to the boil on high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook for 15-20 minutes, until pears are tender. Remove pears and set aside to cool. Strain syrup into a clean saucepan, discarding solids. Heat syrup on medium heat and simmer for 10–15 minutes, until reduced to about ¾ cup and thickened to a glaze. Set aside.
- While cooking pears and syrup: Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Using a large metal spoon, gently fold the egg white into a cold mixture, until just combined. Divide mixture between prepared ramekins. Bake for 20–25 minutes, until soufflés are puffed and golden.
- Serve immediately with poached pears and a drizzle of the syrup.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.