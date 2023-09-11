Parmesan soufflé with lambrusco spiced poached pears

For the souffles: Preheat the oven to 220°C. Grease 4 ramekins with melted butter and lightly dust with extra flour. Whisk flour and milk in a saucepan on low heat, until smooth and almost simmering. Remove from heat. Add cheese and stir until melted and smooth. Add egg yolks, one at a time, stirring continuously, until combined. Season. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold.

For the poached pears: Place pears in a medium saucepan and cover with wine. Add sugar, cinnamon, cloves, star anise and lemon rind. Bring to the boil on high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook for 15-20 minutes, until pears are tender. Remove pears and set aside to cool. Strain syrup into a clean saucepan, discarding solids. Heat syrup on medium heat and simmer for 10–15 minutes, until reduced to about ¾ cup and thickened to a glaze. Set aside.

While cooking pears and syrup: Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Using a large metal spoon, gently fold the egg white into a cold mixture, until just combined. Divide mixture between prepared ramekins. Bake for 20–25 minutes, until soufflés are puffed and golden.