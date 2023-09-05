Pasta with gorgonzola cream, crisp pancetta and charred vegetables

Cook spaghetti according to package instructions.

For charred vegetables: Toss the radicchio and broccolini with the oil and salt. In a large grill pan on high heat, char the veg on all sides. Once cooked, julienne the radicchio and chop the broccolini into small pieces. Set aside.

For the sauce: In a medium-size saucepan, add the pancetta. Place on heat and render the pancetta (about 3 minutes on medium heat). Add the shallot and garlic and sauté for about 1 minute. Deglaze with the wine and reduce by half.