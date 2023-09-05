Pasta with gorgonzola cream, crisp pancetta and charred vegetables

serves
serves
2
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
25
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 handful spaghetti
- Grated parmesan, to garnish
Charred radicchio and broccolini
- 1 head radicchio, quartered
- 1 bundle broccolini
- 3 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
Gorgonzola cream sauce
- 150 g pancetta, diced
- 1½ tbsp chopped shallots
- ½ tbsp sliced garlic
- 1½ tbsp white wine
- ½ cup thick (heavy) cream
- ¼ cup gorgonzola cheese
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
Instructions
- Cook spaghetti according to package instructions.
- For charred vegetables: Toss the radicchio and broccolini with the oil and salt. In a large grill pan on high heat, char the veg on all sides. Once cooked, julienne the radicchio and chop the broccolini into small pieces. Set aside.
- For the sauce: In a medium-size saucepan, add the pancetta. Place on heat and render the pancetta (about 3 minutes on medium heat). Add the shallot and garlic and sauté for about 1 minute. Deglaze with the wine and reduce by half.
- Add the cream and bring to a simmer, then add the gorgonzola cheese and the salt and pepper. Once thick and reduced add the cooked spaghetti and the radicchio and broccolini. Finish with parmesan and portion into your favourite pasta bowls.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.