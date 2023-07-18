Peach clafoutis

You can serve this simple French dessert hot, cold or at room temperature.

Peach clafoutis

Credit: James Martin's French Adventure

serves

4

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 100 ml thick (double) cream
  • 3 tsp caster sugar
  • 50 g plain flour
  • 3 peaches, stoned and sliced into quarters with the skin on (see Note)
To serve
  • 200 ml thick (double) cream, whipped
  • 3 tsp vanilla bean paste
  • Icing sugar

Instructions

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 200℃ (400℉/Gas Mark 6).
  2. Grease a 20cm x 15 cm rectangular ovenproof dish.
  3. Whisk together the eggs, cream, sugar and flour until there are no lumps (this is best done by hand, rather than with a machine). Pour into the dish, and sprinkle over the peach chunks.
  4. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes.
  5. Whisk together the whipped cream and vanilla bean paste to make a Chantilly cream. Serve your clafoutis with a spoonful of Chantilly cream and icing sugar dusted over the top.

Note

• If you prefer softer fruit in the cooked clafoutis, you can cook the peach pieces briefly in a little butter before adding to the batter.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 24 July 2023 11:27am
By James Martin

