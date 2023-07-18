Peach clafoutis

• If you prefer softer fruit in the cooked clafoutis, you can cook the peach pieces briefly in a little butter before adding to the batter.

Whisk together the whipped cream and vanilla bean paste to make a Chantilly cream. Serve your clafoutis with a spoonful of Chantilly cream and icing sugar dusted over the top.

Whisk together the eggs, cream, sugar and flour until there are no lumps (this is best done by hand, rather than with a machine). Pour into the dish, and sprinkle over the peach chunks.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.