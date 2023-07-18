Peach clafoutis

serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 100 ml thick (double) cream
- 3 tsp caster sugar
- 50 g plain flour
- 3 peaches, stoned and sliced into quarters with the skin on (see Note)
To serve
- 200 ml thick (double) cream, whipped
- 3 tsp vanilla bean paste
- Icing sugar
Instructions
- Pre-heat the oven to 200℃ (400℉/Gas Mark 6).
- Grease a 20cm x 15 cm rectangular ovenproof dish.
- Whisk together the eggs, cream, sugar and flour until there are no lumps (this is best done by hand, rather than with a machine). Pour into the dish, and sprinkle over the peach chunks.
- Bake for 15 to 18 minutes.
- Whisk together the whipped cream and vanilla bean paste to make a Chantilly cream. Serve your clafoutis with a spoonful of Chantilly cream and icing sugar dusted over the top.
Note
• If you prefer softer fruit in the cooked clafoutis, you can cook the peach pieces briefly in a little butter before adding to the batter.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.