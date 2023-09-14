Vegetarian pho

Place the onion, shallots and ginger over a gas flame or on a barbecue hot plate and cook until the skins are nicely charred. Transfer to a large saucepan.

Place the spices in a dry frying pan and shake over medium heat for 3 - 4 minutes or until fragrant, being careful not to burn them. Add to the pan with the salt, sugar, stock cube and 3 litres of water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain and discard the solids.