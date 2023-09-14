Vegetarian pho

serves
2
prep
20 minutes
cook
35 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
2
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
35
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 onion, halved and unpeeled
- 6 red Asian shallots, halved and unpeeled
- 5 cm piece ginger, sliced
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 2 star anise
- 4 cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 vegetable stock cube
- 100 g dried rice sticks
Toppings
- 150 g shiitake mushrooms
- 100 g tofu puffs
- ½ cup trimmed snow peas
- ½ cup bean sprouts
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- 150 g enoki mushrooms, trimmed
- 1 head bok choy, sliced
Garnish
- 1 long red chilli, thinly sliced
- 1 long green chilli, thinly sliced
- ½ cup mint leaves
- ½ cup coriander sprigs
- ½ cup Thai basil leaves
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
Instructions
- Place the onion, shallots and ginger over a gas flame or on a barbecue hot plate and cook until the skins are nicely charred. Transfer to a large saucepan.
- Place the spices in a dry frying pan and shake over medium heat for 3 - 4 minutes or until fragrant, being careful not to burn them. Add to the pan with the salt, sugar, stock cube and 3 litres of water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain and discard the solids.
- Meanwhile, cook the rice noodles according to packet instructions, then divide between 2 bowls. Divide the toppings between the bowls, then pour over the broth and finish with the garnishes.
Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.