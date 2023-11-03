Pineapple and white chocolate nougat

Grease and line a 23 cm x 23 cm square tin.

In a bowl, combine the icing sugar and corn flour. Sieve a fine layer of the icing sugar and corn flour mixture into the tin.

Place the egg whites, cream of tartar and caster sugar (A) into a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment.

In a saucepan, combine the honey and pineapple juice.

In a separate saucepan, heat the water, caster sugar (B) and glucose to 170°C. Once it reaches 110°C, begin heating the honey and pineapple mixture.

Once the honey mixture reaches 105°C, begin to whip the egg whites.

When the honey mixture reaches 130°C, pour it over the egg whites while continuing to whisk.

Once the sugar and glucose mixture reaches 170°C, pour it over the egg whites while continuing to whisk.

Switch the mixer to a paddle attachment and continue to mix.

Test the consistency of the nougat by placing a small amount into a bowl of cold water. The texture should be firm. If the mixture is too soft, apply some heat to the outside of the bowl with a hair dryer to evaporate the excess moisture.

When you reach the correct consistency, add the white chocolate and mix to combine.

Add the warm almonds and coconut.

Pour the mixture into the prepared tin, then dust the top with the icing sugar corn flour mixture. Press the nougat to create a flat, even surface.

Allow to set at room temperature for a minimum of 4 hours.