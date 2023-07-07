Pineapple spritz

Add some citrus-pineapple zip to your next gathering with a glass of this bubbly spritz.

Pineapple spritz

Credit: Mary Makes It Easy

serves

6

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 6 strips
  • 2 limes
  • Large handful coriander (cilantro) leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish
  • 750 ml to 1.5 L bottle sparkling water

Instructions

  1. Heat a cast iron griddle over medium-high heat. Add pineapple and cook until beginning to caramelise, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove to a plate to cool completely. For a garnish, cut 6 small chunks of pineapple from one of the grilled strips and set aside for serving.
  2. Zest one lime into a pitcher. Add the juice of both. Add the pineapple strips and coriander (cilantro) to the pitcher and blitz with an immersion blender until blended. Add sparkling water to taste to the pitcher.
  3. Portion ice into 6 highball glasses and pour over with the pineapple spritz. Garnish with reserved pineapple pieces and more coriander (cilantro).

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 7 July 2023 4:12pm
By Mary Berg

