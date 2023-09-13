Pistachio and white chocolate dacquoise

serves
serves
10
people
preparation
45
minutes
cooking
40
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 6 egg whites
- pinch of cream of tartar
- 85 g caster sugar
- 80 g pure icing sugar
- 55 g plain flour
- 105 g ground pistachios
- 80 g good quality white chocolate
- 50 g dried cranberries
- 100 g pistachios, chopped
Finishing
- 15 g icing sugar
- 1 block good quality white chocolate
- 20 g dried cranberries
Allow time for cake to cool completely before topping.
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan forced). Grease and line a 23 cm x 13 cm loaf tin.
- Whip the egg whites and cream of tartar until it reaches medium peaks. Gradually add the caster sugar, continue to whip until the sugar has dissolved.
- In a separate bowl, sieve the icing sugar and flour, then add the ground pistachios.
- Gently fold the flour mixture into the meringue.
- Add the chocolate, cranberries and approximately three quarters of the chopped pistachios and fold through. Spoon the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and gently smooth the top with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle the remaining chopped pistachios on top.
- Bake in the pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Allow to cool completely at room temperature.
- To finish: Dust the top of the dacquoise with icing sugar. Using a vegetable peeler, peel lengths of the white chocolate to form curls. Arrange the chocolate curls and dried cranberries on top of the dacquoise.
Note
Store at room temperature for up to 3-5 days.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.