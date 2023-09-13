Pistachio and white chocolate dacquoise

Heat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan forced). Grease and line a 23 cm x 13 cm loaf tin.

Whip the egg whites and cream of tartar until it reaches medium peaks. Gradually add the caster sugar, continue to whip until the sugar has dissolved.

In a separate bowl, sieve the icing sugar and flour, then add the ground pistachios.

Gently fold the flour mixture into the meringue.

Add the chocolate, cranberries and approximately three quarters of the chopped pistachios and fold through. Spoon the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and gently smooth the top with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle the remaining chopped pistachios on top.

Bake in the pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Allow to cool completely at room temperature.