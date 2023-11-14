Pistachio custard filo tarts

Preheat oven to 170°C.

For the filo cups. melt 2 cups of coconut oil. Layer 8 sheets of filo, with coconut oil brushed in each layer.

With a circle cookie cutter, 5cm in diameter, cut 6 circles from the layered filo. Brush some coconut oil in a multi muffin tray and gently press each filo disc into a muffin holes, making sure they are tightly and evenly inside the muffin cups. (Don’t throw away the leftover pastry, bake it and use it for decoration or a snack.) Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Once cooked, set aside to cool.

Pan fry 3 cups of slivered pistachios and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil for about 2-3 minutes, it needs to have a roasted aroma.

For the vegan pistachio custard, in a blender, put 1 cup of the toasted slivered pistachio, the macadamia milk and the sugar. Blend until the pistachio is well combined, very smooth and not grainy. It should have a milkshake consistency.

Then pour the blended mixture and the cornflour mixture into a saucepan and heat until it becomes thick. Once thickened, set aside in the fridge to cool.

To prepare the syrup , in a saucepan the sugar, water and juice of 2 oranges plus a couple of pieces of orange rind. Heat until boiling then simmer for a further 5 minutes to thicken up.

For the pistachio jam, in a blender, add 1 cup of the toasted slivered pistachio, ½ cup of the prepared syrup, plus coconut oil, cinnamon and salt. Blend until combined.

To make the pistachio crumb, in a blender blitz remaining cup of pistachios with a pinch of salt to a crumb.