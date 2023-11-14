SBS Food

Pistachio custard filo tarts

Think of this dairy-free dessert as pistachio baklava, with a twist.

Three small filo tartlets, topped with a pale green cream and crushed pistachios, each with a pastry triangle as decoration, sit on a wide dark pottery plate.

Pistachio custard filo tarts. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • serves

    6

  • prep

    40 minutes

  • cook

    20 minutes

  • difficulty

    Mid

Ingredients

Filo cups
  • 2 cups coconut oil
  • 8 sheets filo pastry
Toasted pistachios
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 3 cups slivered blanched pistachio
Vegan pistachio custard
  • 1 cup toasted pistachios
  • 2 cups macadamia milk
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 3 tbsp cornflour + splash macadamia milk, mixed to make a slurry (no lumps)
Syrup
  • 2 cups white sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 oranges, juice and peel
Pistachio jam
  • 1 cup toasted pistachios
  • ½ cup prepared syrup
  • ¼ cup coconut oil
  • 3 tsp cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt
Pistachio crumb
  • 1 cup toasted pistachios
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 170°C.
  2. For the filo cups. melt 2 cups of coconut oil. Layer 8 sheets of filo, with coconut oil brushed in each layer.
  3. With a circle cookie cutter, 5cm in diameter, cut 6 circles from the layered filo. Brush some coconut oil in a multi muffin tray and gently press each filo disc into a muffin holes, making sure they are tightly and evenly inside the muffin cups. (Don’t throw away the leftover pastry, bake it and use it for decoration or a snack.) Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Once cooked, set aside to cool.
  4. Pan fry 3 cups of slivered pistachios and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil for about 2-3 minutes, it needs to have a roasted aroma.
  5. For the vegan pistachio custard, in a blender, put 1 cup of the toasted slivered pistachio, the macadamia milk and the sugar. Blend until the pistachio is well combined, very smooth and not grainy. It should have a milkshake consistency.
  6. Then pour the blended mixture and the cornflour mixture into a saucepan and heat until it becomes thick. Once thickened, set aside in the fridge to cool.
  7. To prepare the syrup, in a saucepan the sugar, water and juice of 2 oranges plus a couple of pieces of orange rind. Heat until boiling then simmer for a further 5 minutes to thicken up.
  8. For the pistachio jam, in a blender, add 1 cup of the toasted slivered pistachio, ½ cup of the prepared syrup, plus coconut oil, cinnamon and salt. Blend until combined.
  9. To make the pistachio crumb, in a blender blitz remaining cup of pistachios with a pinch of salt to a crumb.
  10. To assemble the tarts, place a filo cup on a plate, then add a spoonful of the pistachio jam, then a spoonful of the pistachio custard and sprinkle with some roasted pistachio crumb. You could also decorate with some of the extra baked filo.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Published 14 November 2023 2:48pm
By Walleed Rasheed
Source: SBS

