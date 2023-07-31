Pleated filo pie with feta

Place a sheet of filo (phyllo) on a clean work surface near the baking pan. Sprinkle lightly with feta. Scrunch the filo together across the wide side so that it bunches up and resembles a pleated surface. Lift this carefully and place it along the short side of the baking pan. Repeat with the remaining filo and cheese, placing each scrunched piece of feta-sprinkled filo next to the previous one until the pan’s surface is covered.