Pleated filo pie with feta

serves
8
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
45
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 220 g (½ lb) commercial filo (phyllo), defrosted and at room temperature
- 450 g (1 lb) Greek feta cheese, crumbled
- 4 large eggs
- 180 g (6½ oz) unsalted butte,r melted and cooled slightly, plus more for brushing the pan
- 1 cup (250 ml) seltzer water or Greek sparkling water
- ¼ cup grated kefalotiri cheese (see Note)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Butter a large baking pan.
- Place a sheet of filo (phyllo) on a clean work surface near the baking pan. Sprinkle lightly with feta. Scrunch the filo together across the wide side so that it bunches up and resembles a pleated surface. Lift this carefully and place it along the short side of the baking pan. Repeat with the remaining filo and cheese, placing each scrunched piece of feta-sprinkled filo next to the previous one until the pan’s surface is covered.
- Using a whisk, beat the eggs in a medium-size bowl, then slowly add the melted butter, whisking fast. Pour the seltzer over the surface of the filo, then pour the egg-butter mixture on top, and finally sprinkle with kefalotiri. Bake until golden brown, about 45 to 50 minutes. Remove, cool slightly, and cut into pieces. The pie will look pleated.
Note
Kefalotiri (also kefalotyri) is a hard Greek cheese made from sheep or goat’s milk. It is available from supermarkets and delis. You could try kefalograviera or parmesan instead.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.