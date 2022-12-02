Plum cake with a  streusel topping (Torta con susine)

serves
12
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
50
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 100 g unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 80 g (⅓ cup) caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 75 g (½ cup) spelt flour
- 75 g (½ cup) plain flour
- 1 heaped tsp baking powder
- 60 ml (¼ cup) milk
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- sea salt
- 500 g plums
- 1 heaped tbsp raw sugar
For the crunchy topping
- 40 g spelt flour
- 40 g unsalted butter, chilled and finely diced
- 1½ tbsp raw sugar
- 40 g (⅓ cup) walnuts
This cake will last for a few days in a cool spot in a sealed container.
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced). Grease the base and side of a 22 cm round springform baking tin, then line with baking paper.
- Using a stand mixer with the whisk attached, beat the butter and sugar for a few minutes, until well combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping down the side of the bowl as needed. Once well combined, add the flours, baking powder, milk, vanilla and a pinch of salt, then beat again until well combined. The mixture will be quite thick.
- Spoon the batter into the cake tin. Slice open the plums and remove the stones, then cut each plum into eighths. Place the plum pieces on top of the batter, so they form an even layer. Sprinkle the raw sugar over the top.
- Place the topping ingredients, except the walnuts, in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and, using your fingers, crumble the mixture together. Finely chop the walnuts, then toss them through the crumble mixture. Sprinkle the lot over the plums.
- Bake for about 50 minutes; the cake will be ready when the topping is brown, and a skewer inserted comes out clean (and the kitchen smells delicious).
- Allow to cool for 5–10 minutes before removing from the tin. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Istria: Recipes and stories from the hidden heart of Italy, Slovenia and Croatia by Paola Bacchia, published by Smith Street Books (RRP $55.00). Photography by Paola Bacchia.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.