Plum cake with a  streusel topping (Torta con susine)

Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced). Grease the base and side of a 22 cm round springform baking tin, then line with baking paper.

Using a stand mixer with the whisk attached, beat the butter and sugar for a few minutes, until well combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping down the side of the bowl as needed. Once well combined, add the flours, baking powder, milk, vanilla and a pinch of salt, then beat again until well combined. The mixture will be quite thick.

Spoon the batter into the cake tin. Slice open the plums and remove the stones, then cut each plum into eighths. Place the plum pieces on top of the batter, so they form an even layer. Sprinkle the raw sugar over the top.

Place the topping ingredients, except the walnuts, in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and, using your fingers, crumble the mixture together. Finely chop the walnuts, then toss them through the crumble mixture. Sprinkle the lot over the plums.

Bake for about 50 minutes; the cake will be ready when the topping is brown, and a skewer inserted comes out clean (and the kitchen smells delicious).