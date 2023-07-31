Plum galette with cornmeal crust

serves
6
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
45
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 cup plain (all-purpose) flour, plus more for dusting
- ¼ cup fine cornmeal
- 3 tsp natural cane sugar
- ½ tsp coarse salt
- 113 g (½ cup) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1½-3 tbsp (30-60 ml) ice water
Filling
- ¼ cup natural cane sugar
- 1 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped
- 1½ tbsp cornstarch
- 550 g (1¼ lb) small plums, pitted and sliced into 1 cm (½ inch) wedges
- 3 tsp unsalted butter, cut into pieces
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten with 1 tsp water
- Raw sugar, such as turbinado, for sprinkling
Chilling time: 1 hour (or overnight), then 30 minutes after shaping tart.
Instructions
- Make the crust: In a food processor, combine flour, cornmeal, cane sugar and salt. Add butter and pulse just until mixture resembles coarse meal.
- In a bowl, lightly beat egg yolk; add 1½ tablepoons ice water. With machine running, add egg yolk mixture in a slow, steady stream. Pulse until dough just holds together; add up to 1½ tablespoons more water, a few teaspoons at a time, if necessary. Gather dough into a ball and flatten into a disk. Wrap in plastic. Refrigerate at least 1 hour and up to overnight.
- Make the filling: In a bowl, stir together cane sugar and vanilla seeds; stir in cornstarch. Add plums and toss until coated. On lightly floured parchment, roll out dough to a 30 cm (12 inch) round, 3-5 mm (1/8 to ¼ inch) thick. Transfer dough and parchment to a baking sheet. Arrange plums in center of dough, leaving a 5 cm (2 inch) border. Fold border over filling, overlapping slightly and pressing to adhere folds. Dot butter over filling. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F). Brush edges of dough with egg wash and sprinkle with raw sugar. Bake, rotating sheet halfway through, until crust is golden brown and juices are bubbling, 45 minutes. Transfer baking sheet to a wire rack and let galette cool. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Note
Galette is best the day it’s made. Dough can be frozen up to 1 month; thaw overnight in refrigerator before using.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.