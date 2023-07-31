Plum galette with cornmeal crust

Make the crust: In a food processor, combine flour, cornmeal, cane sugar and salt. Add butter and pulse just until mixture resembles coarse meal.

In a bowl, lightly beat egg yolk; add 1½ tablepoons ice water. With machine running, add egg yolk mixture in a slow, steady stream. Pulse until dough just holds together; add up to 1½ tablespoons more water, a few teaspoons at a time, if necessary. Gather dough into a ball and flatten into a disk. Wrap in plastic. Refrigerate at least 1 hour and up to overnight.

Make the filling: In a bowl, stir together cane sugar and vanilla seeds; stir in cornstarch. Add plums and toss until coated. On lightly floured parchment, roll out dough to a 30 cm (12 inch) round, 3-5 mm (1/8 to ¼ inch) thick. Transfer dough and parchment to a baking sheet. Arrange plums in center of dough, leaving a 5 cm (2 inch) border. Fold border over filling, overlapping slightly and pressing to adhere folds. Dot butter over filling. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.