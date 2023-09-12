Poh's egg sanga

serves
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs
- 120 g (½ cup) whole egg mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp finely chopped chives
- ¼ cup chopped coriander leaves
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2-4 bread rolls (or 6-8 slices bread)
- softened butter, for spreading
- pear chutney (or chutney of choice), for spreading
- ¼ iceberg lettuce
Instructions
- Place the eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat. As soon as the water comes to the boil, cook for 8 minutes. Drain and refresh in cold water until cold. Peel, then place in a bowl and mash with a fork.
- Add the mayonnaise, chives and coriander and mix well. Taste, season and adjust if needed.
- Butter both sides of the rolls well (or each slice of bread), then top a good slather of pear chutney. Pile on the egg mixture, then top a double layer of lettuce. Place the lids on top and serve.
Note
In Great Australian Bites, Poh made a curried egg version; if you like curried egg, add a small amount of your favourite curry powder when mixing in the mayonnaise, then check the flavour and add more to taste, if needed.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.