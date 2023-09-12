Poh's egg sanga

, Poh made a curried egg version; if you like curried egg, add a small amount of your favourite curry powder when mixing in the mayonnaise, then check the flavour and add more to taste, if needed.

Butter both sides of the rolls well (or each slice of bread), then top a good slather of pear chutney. Pile on the egg mixture, then top a double layer of lettuce. Place the lids on top and serve.

Place the eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat. As soon as the water comes to the boil, cook for 8 minutes. Drain and refresh in cold water until cold. Peel, then place in a bowl and mash with a fork.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.