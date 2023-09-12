SBS Food

Poh's egg sanga

When Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites took them to South Australia to visit Maggie Beer, the pair whipped up their version of a local favourite, the double-cut roll. Instead of the two halves being the same, they decided to split the labour: Adam featured some of the great small goods found in South Australia, with a mortadella, ham, salami and mozzarella sandwich, while Poh made this egg and mayo sandwich.

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 120 g (½ cup) whole egg mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped chives
  • ¼ cup chopped coriander leaves
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2-4 bread rolls (or 6-8 slices bread)
  • softened butter, for spreading
  • pear chutney (or chutney of choice), for spreading
  • ¼ iceberg lettuce

Instructions

  1. Place the eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat. As soon as the water comes to the boil, cook for 8 minutes. Drain and refresh in cold water until cold. Peel, then place in a bowl and mash with a fork.
  2. Add the mayonnaise, chives and coriander and mix well. Taste, season and adjust if needed.
  3. Butter both sides of the rolls well (or each slice of bread), then top a good slather of pear chutney. Pile on the egg mixture, then top a double layer of lettuce. Place the lids on top and serve.

Note
In Great Australian Bites, Poh made a curried egg version; if you like curried egg, add a small amount of your favourite curry powder when mixing in the mayonnaise, then check the flavour and add more to taste, if needed.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

