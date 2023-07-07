Pork carnitas

Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add in 3 teaspoons of oil. Sear the pork in batches adding more oil between each batch if needed until golden brown on all sides. Set the seared pork aside and add in the garlic and onion. If the pan looks a bit too dark on the bottom at this point, add a splash of water now to release some of that delicious char into the veg. Season with salt and cook for 2 to 3 minutes just until the vegetables pick up some colour. Deglaze the pan with beer, scraping the bottom to remove any stuck-on bits, and add the pork back in. Squeeze in the juice from the orange and lime and add the juiced rinds into the pot along with the chipotle peppers, to taste.