Potato rösti with bacon barbecue sauce

serves
8
prep
15 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 2 Yukon gold potatoes
- 3 tsp vegetable oil
- 1 egg, beaten
- Salt and pepper
Sauce
- 4 slices bacon
- ⅓ cup maple syrup
- ⅓ cup ketchup
- 45 ml soy sauce
- 1½ tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1½ tbsp apple sauce
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
Instructions
- Peel the potatoes. Grate or spiralise them into ribbons and place into a bowl of cold water to soak.
- Cut bacon rashers into 2.5 cm (1 inch) pieces and place in a cold frying pan over high heat.
- In a bowl combine maple syrup, ketchup, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, apple sauce and apple cider vinegar. Mix well. Add to the pan with crisp bacon and mix. Cook until sauce is warmed through. Remove from heat and set aside until ready to serve.
- Pull the potatoes from the water and place on a clean kitchen towel. Wrap then use the towel to express as much water as possible from the potatoes.
- Place a cast iron plancha or a cast iron skillet onto the grill and pre-heat the grill at medium heat. Just before you add potatoes raise the heat to high.
- Place oil on the skillet. Add the potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Allow to cook for 5-8 minutes. Once the sides start to crisp add the egg and brush all over the potato. As the egg starts to set, add some bacon barbecue sauce to the potatoes. When the bottom looks golden and crisp, use a spatula to flip the potatoes mix all together. Place some of the bacon bbq sauce on top of the now flipped potatoes and continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes until the now bottom crisps up. Remove and slice into pieces.
- Serve with more bacon barbecue sauce.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.