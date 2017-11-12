large floury (roasting) potatoes, such as russet or king edward; about 750 g (1 lb 10 oz) in total

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).





Peel the potatoes and cut into slices 1 cm (¾ inch) thick. Place in a roasting tin and cover well with boiling water. Cover tightly with foil and cook for 15 minutes, or until just beginning to become tender. Meanwhile, line your work bench with clean tea towels (dish towels).





Remove the roasting tin from oven. Carefully remove the foil, then allow to cool for 30 minutes. Use a slotted spatula to carefully transfer the potato slices to your prepared bench, placing them in a single layer, then leaving until cool and fairly dry to the touch. Keep an eye on them because if left too long they will discolour.





One-third fill a deep-fryer or large heavy-based saucepan with oil and heat to 180°C (350°F), or until a cube of bread dropped into the oil turns golden brown in 15 seconds.





Combine the flour, salt and baking powder in a bowl and make a well in the centre. Gradually pour in the mineral water or beer as you gently whisk to combine, until you have a smooth and thickish batter.





Working in batches, dip the potato slices into the batter and cook for 7–8 minutes, or until the batter is deep golden and very crisp.





Drain on paper towel and sprinkle with fine sea salt. Serve immediately, or keep warm in a low oven while you cook the remaining potato scallops.





Recipe and image from Milkbar Memories by Jane Lawson (Murdoch Books, $39.99).



