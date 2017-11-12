serves
4
people
preparation
12
minutes
cooking
35
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 3 large floury (roasting) potatoes, such as russet or king edward; about 750 g (1 lb 10 oz) in total
- mild-flavoured oil, for deep-frying
- 225 g (8 oz/1½ cups) plain (all-purpose) flour
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- 375 ml (13 fl oz/1½ cups) sparkling mineral water, soda water (club soda) or beer
- fine sea salt, for sprinkling
Cooling time: 40 minutes
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).
Peel the potatoes and cut into slices 1 cm (¾ inch) thick. Place in a roasting tin and cover well with boiling water. Cover tightly with foil and cook for 15 minutes, or until just beginning to become tender. Meanwhile, line your work bench with clean tea towels (dish towels).
Remove the roasting tin from oven. Carefully remove the foil, then allow to cool for 30 minutes. Use a slotted spatula to carefully transfer the potato slices to your prepared bench, placing them in a single layer, then leaving until cool and fairly dry to the touch. Keep an eye on them because if left too long they will discolour.
One-third fill a deep-fryer or large heavy-based saucepan with oil and heat to 180°C (350°F), or until a cube of bread dropped into the oil turns golden brown in 15 seconds.
Combine the flour, salt and baking powder in a bowl and make a well in the centre. Gradually pour in the mineral water or beer as you gently whisk to combine, until you have a smooth and thickish batter.
Working in batches, dip the potato slices into the batter and cook for 7–8 minutes, or until the batter is deep golden and very crisp.
Drain on paper towel and sprinkle with fine sea salt. Serve immediately, or keep warm in a low oven while you cook the remaining potato scallops.
Recipe and image from by Jane Lawson (Murdoch Books, $39.99).
Feeling nostalgic? We want you! For the month of November, SBS Food is asking food lovers far and wide to get creative by putting a multicultural twist or your creative spin on an Australian classic... Welcome to
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.