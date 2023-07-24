Pumpkin spelt scones with maple glaze

makes
8
serves
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
30
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 cups spelt flour
- ⅓ cup natural cane sugar
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ¾ tsp ground ginger
- ¾ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
- Coarse salt
- 113 g (1/2 cup) frozen unsalted butter, grated on large holes of a box grater; plus 3 tsp, melted
- 1½ tbsp (30 ml) thick (heavy) cream, plus more for brushing
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- ⅓ cup canned unsweetened pumpkin puree (see Note)
- ½ cup icing (confectioners’) sugar
- 1½-2 tbsp pure maple syrup
Cooling time: 1 hour. Standing time after icing: 30 minutes.
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F). In a bowl, whisk together flour, cane sugar, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and ¾ tsp salt. Stir in grated butter.
- In another bowl, whisk together cream, egg, and pumpkin; stir into flour mixture just until dough forms. (It will still be crumbly.) Pat into a 15 cm (6 inch) round on a baking paper (parchment) lined baking sheet. Brush with cream. Using a knife or bench scraper, cut dough into 8 wedges, and pull 5 cm (2 inches) apart.
- Bake, rotating sheet halfway through, until scones are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely on sheet on a wire rack.
- In a small bowl, stir together melted butter, icing (confectioners’) sugar, 1½ tablespoons maple syrup, and a pinch of salt until smooth. If glaze is too thick, add additional maple syrup, 1 tsp at a time. Dip tops of scones in glaze and transfer to rack set on baking sheet. Allow glaze to set for 30 minutes before serving.
Note
• Alternatively, use to make your own pumpkin puree.
• Scones are best the day they’re made but can be kept in a single layer in an airtight container up to 1 day.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.