Pumpkin spelt scones with maple glaze

Spelt flour is a wonderful choice for these autumnal coffee-shop style scones because it pairs naturally with the same spices typically used in pumpkin pie.

Credit: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

makes 8

8

serves

preparation

15

minutes

cooking

30

minutes

difficulty Easy

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 2 cups spelt flour
  • ⅓ cup natural cane sugar
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ¾ tsp ground ginger
  • ¾ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
  • Coarse salt
  • 113 g (1/2 cup) frozen unsalted butter, grated on large holes of a box grater; plus 3 tsp, melted
  • 1½ tbsp (30 ml) thick (heavy) cream, plus more for brushing
  • 1 large egg, room temperature
  • ⅓ cup canned unsweetened pumpkin puree (see Note)
  • ½ cup icing (confectioners’) sugar
  • 1½-2 tbsp pure maple syrup
Cooling time: 1 hour. Standing time after icing: 30 minutes.

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F). In a bowl, whisk together flour, cane sugar, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and ¾ tsp salt. Stir in grated butter.
  2. In another bowl, whisk together cream, egg, and pumpkin; stir into flour mixture just until dough forms. (It will still be crumbly.) Pat into a 15 cm (6 inch) round on a baking paper (parchment) lined baking sheet. Brush with cream. Using a knife or bench scraper, cut dough into 8 wedges, and pull 5 cm (2 inches) apart.
  3. Bake, rotating sheet halfway through, until scones are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely on sheet on a wire rack.
  4. In a small bowl, stir together melted butter, icing (confectioners’) sugar, 1½ tablespoons maple syrup, and a pinch of salt until smooth. If glaze is too thick, add additional maple syrup, 1 tsp at a time. Dip tops of scones in glaze and transfer to rack set on baking sheet. Allow glaze to set for 30 minutes before serving.

Note

• Alternatively, use
this Martha Stewart recipe
to make your own pumpkin puree.

•  Scones are best the day they’re made but can be kept in a single layer in an airtight container up to 1 day.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 24 July 2023 12:02pm
By Martha Stewart

