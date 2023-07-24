Pumpkin spelt scones with maple glaze

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F). In a bowl, whisk together flour, cane sugar, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and ¾ tsp salt. Stir in grated butter.

In another bowl, whisk together cream, egg, and pumpkin; stir into flour mixture just until dough forms. (It will still be crumbly.) Pat into a 15 cm (6 inch) round on a baking paper (parchment) lined baking sheet. Brush with cream. Using a knife or bench scraper, cut dough into 8 wedges, and pull 5 cm (2 inches) apart.

Bake, rotating sheet halfway through, until scones are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely on sheet on a wire rack.