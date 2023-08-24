Quick lamb bolognese with creamy polenta

For the lamb bolognese: Add extra virgin olive oil to a large saucepan over medium heat. Add ground lamb and cook, breaking apart lamb into small pieces, and cooking until browned.

Add chopped onion, celery, carrot and garlic to a small food processor and blitz until finely diced. Tip into the saucepan with cooking lamb and stir to combine fully. Pour in red wine, crushed tomatoes, cream and rosemary leaves, stirring to combine. Lower heat to medium low and simmer for 20-25 minutes, stirring every so often.

Meanwhile, for the polenta: In a medium-sized saucepan, bring chicken stock and milk to a rolling boil over medium heat. Add polenta and salt, lower heat and stir constantly, until liquid is absorbed and polenta is soft and creamy. Sprinkle freshly grated Parmesan and Manchego cheese, stirring to combine fully.