SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Italian

Quick lamb bolognese with creamy polenta

Looking for a no-stress family dinner? This easy bolognese served on a bed of creamy polenta will fit the bill.

A round white plate sits on a pale blue surface. On it, meat sauce and finely grated cheese sit on a flat mound of yellow cooked polenta.

Quick lamb bolognese with creamy polenta. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

serves

2

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

25

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

Quick lamb bolognese
  • 1½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil  700 g (1½ lb) lamb mince (ground lamb) ½ cup chopped onion onion, chopped
  • ⅓ cup celery stalks, chopped
  • ½ cup peeled, chopped carrot
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • ½ cup red wine
  • ½ cup crushed tomatoes
  • ¼ cup thick (heavy) cream
  • 1 tsp rosemary leaves, chopped, plus extra to serve
  • 1 tsp salt

Creamy polenta
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cups milk1 cup polenta
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra to serve
  • ½ cup freshly grated Manchego cheese, plus extra to serve

Instructions

  1. For the lamb bolognese: Add extra virgin olive oil to a large saucepan over medium heat. Add ground lamb and cook, breaking apart lamb into small pieces, and cooking until browned.
  2. Add chopped onion, celery, carrot and garlic to a small food processor and blitz until finely diced. Tip into the saucepan with cooking lamb and stir to combine fully. Pour in red wine, crushed tomatoes, cream and rosemary leaves, stirring to combine. Lower heat to medium low and simmer for 20-25 minutes, stirring every so often.
  3. Meanwhile, for the polenta: In a medium-sized saucepan, bring chicken stock and milk to a rolling boil over medium heat. Add polenta and salt, lower heat and stir constantly, until liquid is absorbed and polenta is soft and creamy. Sprinkle freshly grated Parmesan and Manchego cheese, stirring to combine fully.
  4. Transfer polenta to 2-4 serving dishes, top with lamb bolognese. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Top with more freshly grated Parmesan and Manchego cheese. Sprinkle with chopped fresh rosemary leaves.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 24 August 2023 3:21pm
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends