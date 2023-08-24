Quick lamb bolognese with creamy polenta

serves
2
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
25
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
Quick lamb bolognese
- 1½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil 700 g (1½ lb) lamb mince (ground lamb) ½ cup chopped onion onion, chopped
- ⅓ cup celery stalks, chopped
- ½ cup peeled, chopped carrot
- 3 garlic cloves
- ½ cup red wine
- ½ cup crushed tomatoes
- ¼ cup thick (heavy) cream
- 1 tsp rosemary leaves, chopped, plus extra to serve
- 1 tsp salt
Creamy polenta
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups milk1 cup polenta
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra to serve
- ½ cup freshly grated Manchego cheese, plus extra to serve
Instructions
- For the lamb bolognese: Add extra virgin olive oil to a large saucepan over medium heat. Add ground lamb and cook, breaking apart lamb into small pieces, and cooking until browned.
- Add chopped onion, celery, carrot and garlic to a small food processor and blitz until finely diced. Tip into the saucepan with cooking lamb and stir to combine fully. Pour in red wine, crushed tomatoes, cream and rosemary leaves, stirring to combine. Lower heat to medium low and simmer for 20-25 minutes, stirring every so often.
- Meanwhile, for the polenta: In a medium-sized saucepan, bring chicken stock and milk to a rolling boil over medium heat. Add polenta and salt, lower heat and stir constantly, until liquid is absorbed and polenta is soft and creamy. Sprinkle freshly grated Parmesan and Manchego cheese, stirring to combine fully.
- Transfer polenta to 2-4 serving dishes, top with lamb bolognese. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Top with more freshly grated Parmesan and Manchego cheese. Sprinkle with chopped fresh rosemary leaves.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.