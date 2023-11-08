Raspberry and cream tart

serves
10
prep
30 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
10
people
preparation
30
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 250 g digestive biscuits
- 120 g unsalted butter
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
Cream topping
- 300 ml double cream
- 50 g caster sugar
Assembly
- 3 punnets of fresh raspberries
- 1 block good quality white chocolate
- icing sugar, for dusting
Setting time: 30 minutes.
Instructions
- For the base: In a food processor, blitz the biscuits to create a fine crumb.
- Heat the butter in the microwave until completely melted.
- Combine the biscuit crumbs, melted butter and cinnamon until it reaches a wet sand consistency. Press the mixture into the base of a tart tin, 23 cm in diameter, with a removable base. Allow to set in the refrigerator for a minimum of 30 minutes.
- Once the base has set, remove it from the tin before returning it to the refrigerator.
- For the topping, whisk the cream and sugar until it thickens to a spreadable consistency. (You can do this in a mixer or by hand).
- To assemble: Spread the whipped cream filling in an even layer on top of the biscuit base. Cover the cream with the fresh raspberries.
- Using a vegetable peeler, peel the block of white chocolate to create chocolate curls. Arrange the chocolate curls on top of the tart.
- Prior to serving, dust with icing sugar.
Note
Best eaten on the day of assembly. Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.