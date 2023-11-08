SBS Food

Raspberry and cream tart

A wonderfully easy dessert to make. A crunchy no-bake biscuit base and whipped cream filling are topped with fresh fruit and white chocolate shavings.

On a lovely wide, flat green-toned plate sits a disk of pastry, topped with a layer of whipped cream, fresh raspberries and white chocolate shavings.

Raspberry and cream tart. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

serves

10

people

preparation

30

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 250 g digestive biscuits
  • 120 g unsalted butter
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon

Cream topping
  • 300 ml double cream
  • 50 g caster sugar
 
Assembly
  • 3 punnets of fresh raspberries
  • 1 block good quality white chocolate
  • icing sugar, for dusting
Setting time: 30 minutes.

Instructions

  1. For the base: In a food processor, blitz the biscuits to create a fine crumb.
  2. Heat the butter in the microwave until completely melted.
  3. Combine the biscuit crumbs, melted butter and cinnamon until it reaches a wet sand consistency. Press the mixture into the base of a tart tin, 23 cm in diameter, with a removable base. Allow to set in the refrigerator for a minimum of 30 minutes.
  4. Once the base has set, remove it from the tin before returning it to the refrigerator.
  5. For the topping, whisk the cream and sugar until it thickens to a spreadable consistency. (You can do this in a mixer or by hand).
  6. To assemble: Spread the whipped cream filling in an even layer on top of the biscuit base. Cover the cream with the fresh raspberries.
  7. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the block of white chocolate to create chocolate curls. Arrange the chocolate curls on top of the tart.
  8. Prior to serving, dust with icing sugar.
 
Note    
Best eaten on the day of assembly. Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 8 November 2023 11:10am
By Kirsten Tibballs
Source: SBS

