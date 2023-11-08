Raspberry and cream tart

For the base: In a food processor, blitz the biscuits to create a fine crumb.

Heat the butter in the microwave until completely melted.

Combine the biscuit crumbs, melted butter and cinnamon until it reaches a wet sand consistency. Press the mixture into the base of a tart tin, 23 cm in diameter, with a removable base. Allow to set in the refrigerator for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Once the base has set, remove it from the tin before returning it to the refrigerator.

For the topping, whisk the cream and sugar until it thickens to a spreadable consistency. (You can do this in a mixer or by hand).

To assemble: Spread the whipped cream filling in an even layer on top of the biscuit base. Cover the cream with the fresh raspberries.

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the block of white chocolate to create chocolate curls. Arrange the chocolate curls on top of the tart.