Raspberry crumb cake

Make the cake: Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Butter a 23 cm (9 inch) square pan and line with baking (parchment) paper, leaving a 5 cm (2 inch) overhang. Butter baking paper; set pan aside. Combine milk and lemon juice; let stand 15 minutes.

Set aside 3 teaspoons of the flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together the rest of the 2 cups of flour, baking powder and salt; set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter, zest and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat to combine. Add the flour mixture in three additions, alternating with the milk mixture and beginning and ending with the flour.

Place berries in a bowl and gently toss with reserved flour. Fold half of the berries into the batter, then transfer batter to prepared pan. Evenly distribute remaining berries over the surface of the batter.

Make the crumb topping: In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt; using your hands, work in butter.

Sprinkle crumb topping over berries, using your fingers to clump some of the topping together to form large crumbs. Transfer to oven and bake until top of cake is golden and a cake tester inserted in the centre comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes.