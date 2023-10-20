Raw tiramisu cake

serves
Ingredients
Base
- 155 g (1 cup) raw cashews
- 75 g (½ cup) peeled hazelnuts
- 2 tbsp instant coffee powder
- 160 g (1 cup) pitted dates
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 50 g cocoa butter, melted
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Chocolate layer
- 235 g (1½ cups) raw cashews, soaked overnight, drained
- 1 tbsp instant coffee powder
- 135 g (¾ cup) pitted dates
- 170 ml (⅔ cup) oat milk
- 40 g (⅓ cup) cocoa powder
- 65 g cocoa butter
- 60 ml (¼ cup) coconut nectar
- 75 g (⅓ cup) melted dark chocolate
Top layer
- 120 g (¾ cup) raw cashews, soaked overnight, drained
- 30 ml Kahlua, or other coffee liqueur (optional)
- 185 ml (¾ cup) coconut cream
- 60 ml (¼ cup) melted coconut oil
- 60 ml (¼ cup) coconut nectar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
To serve
- Cocoa powder, for dusting
- Cocoa nibs, for sprinkling
Freezing time: 1 hr
Chilling time: 4 hr
You will need to begin this recipe 1 day ahead
Instructions
1. To make the base, place all the ingredients in a food processor and process until a sticky paste is formed. Using your fingers, press the mixture in a lined 20 cm square baking tin. Place in the freezer while you make the next layer.
2. To make the chocolate layer, place all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Remove the base from the freezer and pour the chocolate mixture over the top. Return to the freezer for at least 1 hour.
3. For the top layer, place all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Remove the cake from the freezer and pour the cream layer over the top. Refrigerate for 4 -6 hours or until firm.
4. To serve, dust with cocoa powder, then sprinkle with cocoa nibs and cut into slices.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.