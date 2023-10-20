Raw tiramisu cake

You will need to begin this recipe 1 day ahead

Instructions

1. To make the base, place all the ingredients in a food processor and process until a sticky paste is formed. Using your fingers, press the mixture in a lined 20 cm square baking tin. Place in the freezer while you make the next layer.





2. To make the chocolate layer, place all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Remove the base from the freezer and pour the chocolate mixture over the top. Return to the freezer for at least 1 hour.





3. For the top layer, place all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Remove the cake from the freezer and pour the cream layer over the top. Refrigerate for 4 -6 hours or until firm.





4. To serve, dust with cocoa powder, then sprinkle with cocoa nibs and cut into slices.





