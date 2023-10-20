Rich chocolate cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 170˚C and line a 12-hole cupcake tray with paper cases.



Place the vegan butter, chocolate and coconut sugar in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of just simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl isn’t touching the water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and set aside.



Meanwhile, place all the dry ingredients in a large bowl and stir until well combined.



Place the apple sauce in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and beat on high speed for 5 minutes or until fluffy. Reduce the speed to low, then gradually pour in the chocolate mixture until just combined. Add the flour and fold in until just combined, being careful not to overbeat. If the batter is a little thick, you can add some coconut milk to thin out a little if desired.



Divide the batter evenly between the paper cases, then bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick withdraws clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

