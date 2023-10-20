Rich chocolate cupcakes

makes
Ingredients
- 125 g vegan butter
- 60 g vegan dark chocolate, chopped
- 60 g (⅓ cup) coconut sugar
- 220 g apple sauce
- coconut milk, optional
Dry ingredients
- 80 g (½ cup) coconut flour
- 125 g (¾ cup) tapioca flour
- 50 g (½ cup) almond meal
- 2 ½ tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
Buttercream
- 250 g vegan butter
- 125 ml (½ cup) cane syrup, or caster sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 170˚C and line a 12-hole cupcake tray with paper cases.
- Place the vegan butter, chocolate and coconut sugar in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of just simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl isn’t touching the water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Meanwhile, place all the dry ingredients in a large bowl and stir until well combined.
- Place the apple sauce in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and beat on high speed for 5 minutes or until fluffy. Reduce the speed to low, then gradually pour in the chocolate mixture until just combined. Add the flour and fold in until just combined, being careful not to overbeat. If the batter is a little thick, you can add some coconut milk to thin out a little if desired.
- Divide the batter evenly between the paper cases, then bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick withdraws clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
- To make the buttercream, place the butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high speed for 8 minutes, scraping down the sides regularly. Gradually add the cane syrup, then the vanilla and beat for another 4 -5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Spoon the buttercream into a piping bag, pipe onto the cooled cakes and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.