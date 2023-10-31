Rich walnut ragu with pasta

Add the walnuts, bread, stock powder, garlic, liquid smoke and parsley to a food processor and process until it resembles a medium-fine crumb. If you’d prefer a chunkier mince, your ragu will turn out a little crunchy in texture. To avoid this, you can soak the walnuts overnight to soften.

Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frypan. Fry the walnut mince for a few minutes until brown. Stir through the passata and basil (if using) and simmer on low for 20 minutes, stirring often.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pot of salted water until al dente.

Before turning off the heat, check the ragu for seasonings, adding salt and cracked black pepper to taste.

Stir the cooked pasta through the walnut ragu, adding a dash of reserved pasta cooking water if the sauce is too dry.