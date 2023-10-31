SBS Food

Rich walnut ragu with pasta

The easy vegan pasta sauce is a great way to use up some day-old bread.

Rich walnut ragu with pasta. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • cook

    20 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 2 cups walnuts
  • 1½ slices bread (about 60 g), broken into pieces (I like using day-old ciabatta style)
  • 1 tbsp stock powder (I like using plant-based beef-style stock)
  • ½ garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 tsp liquid smoke
  • Handful fresh parsley
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 700 g good quality tomato passata or diced canned tomatoes
  • A few basil leaves, optional, plus extra to garnish
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 500 g dried or fresh fettuccine or pappardelle
  • Vegan parmesan cheese, to garnish

Instructions

  1. Add the walnuts, bread, stock powder, garlic, liquid smoke and parsley to a food processor and process until it resembles a medium-fine crumb. If you’d prefer a chunkier mince, your ragu will turn out a little crunchy in texture. To avoid this, you can soak the walnuts overnight to soften.
  2. Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frypan. Fry the walnut mince for a few minutes until brown. Stir through the passata and basil (if using) and simmer on low for 20 minutes, stirring often.
  3. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pot of salted water until al dente.
  4. Before turning off the heat, check the ragu for seasonings, adding salt and cracked black pepper to taste.
  5. Stir the cooked pasta through the walnut ragu, adding a dash of reserved pasta cooking water if the sauce is too dry.
  6. Serve with a sprinkling of vegan parmesan cheese and a generous drizzle of olive oil. Garnish with extra fresh basil leaves, if desired.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 31 October 2023 3:01pm
By Nadia Fragnito
Source: SBS

