Ricotta balls (mizithra keftedes)

Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over high heat, add the ricotta balls and cool, repositioning them in the pan every 30 seconds or so to stop them sticking, for 2 ½–3 minutes, until all sides are golden brown.

Gently squeeze the ricotta to remove any excess liquid. Place the ricotta in a bowl, add the salt, parsley, egg and breadcrumbs, then mix well to combine. Add the oregano and mix through, then roll the ricotta mixture into walnut-sized balls (you should get about 18 balls).

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.