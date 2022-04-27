Ricotta balls (mizithra keftedes)

serves
3
people
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 400 g fresh ricotta
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1 egg lightly beaten
- 2 tbsp dried breadcrumbs
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) canola oil
Instructions
- Gently squeeze the ricotta to remove any excess liquid. Place the ricotta in a bowl, add the salt, parsley, egg and breadcrumbs, then mix well to combine. Add the oregano and mix through, then roll the ricotta mixture into walnut-sized balls (you should get about 18 balls).
- Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over high heat, add the ricotta balls and cool, repositioning them in the pan every 30 seconds or so to stop them sticking, for 2 ½–3 minutes, until all sides are golden brown.
- Serve as they are and enjoy.
Recipe and image from Yiayia Next Door by Daniel & Luke Mancuso (with Yiayia) (Plum, $36.99)
Photography by Mark Roper.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.