SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Ricotta balls (mizithra keftedes)

Yiayia Next Door likes to make these ricotta balls for breakfast. As she likes to say, "It’s good to eat something different, not always eggs."

Mizithra keftedes (ricotta balls)

Mizithra keftedes (ricotta balls) can be served at breakfast. Credit: Mark Roper

serves

3

people

preparation

30

minutes

cooking

20

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

  • 400 g fresh ricotta
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 egg lightly beaten
  • 2 tbsp dried breadcrumbs
  • ½ tsp dried oregano
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) canola oil

Instructions

  1. Gently squeeze the ricotta to remove any excess liquid. Place the ricotta in a bowl, add the salt, parsley, egg and breadcrumbs, then mix well to combine. Add the oregano and mix through, then roll the ricotta mixture into walnut-sized balls (you should get about 18 balls).
  2. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over high heat, add the ricotta balls and cool, repositioning them in the pan every 30 seconds or so to stop them sticking, for 2 ½–3 minutes, until all sides are golden brown.
  3. Serve as they are and enjoy.
 

Recipe and image from Yiayia Next Door by Daniel & Luke Mancuso (with Yiayia) (Plum, $36.99)

Photography by Mark Roper.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 28 July 2023 9:38am
By Luke Mancuso, Daniel Mancuso
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends