Roast kayur (crayfish)

serves
6
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 large crayfish
- 50 g garlic butter
- 2 tsp finely minced garlic
- Salt
Instructions
- Place a barbecue over high heat.
- Using a sharp chef’s knife, split the crayfish down the centre to create two halves. Spread the crayfish meat with the garlic butter and garlic. Season with a pinch of salt.
- Place the crayfish, shell side down on the barbecue grill. Cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the crayfish meat turns opaque. When the crayfish meat is white and firm, flip the crayfish meat side down and cook for a further 1-2 minutes, or until slightly charred.
Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.