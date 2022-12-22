SBS Food

Roast kayur (crayfish)

Enhance the natural flavour of fresh crayfish by barbecuing them straight in their shell.

serves

6

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 2 large crayfish
  • 50 g garlic butter
  • 2 tsp finely minced garlic
  • Salt 

Instructions

  1. Place a barbecue over high heat.
  2. Using a sharp chef’s knife, split the crayfish down the centre to create two halves. Spread the crayfish meat with the garlic butter and garlic. Season with a pinch of salt.
  3. Place the crayfish, shell side down on the barbecue grill. Cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the crayfish meat turns opaque. When the crayfish meat is white and firm, flip the crayfish meat side down and cook for a further 1-2 minutes, or until slightly charred.
 

Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 28 July 2023 9:30am
By Ralph Tamu
Source: SBS

