Roasted cabbage with pomegranate and herbs

Preheat the grill.

Cut the cabbage into steaks or large wedges. If you have a few loose pieces, don’t worry about it, you can just add them to the pan, too.

Place the cabbage wedges or steaks and loose pieces in a large bowl and gently toss with 60 ml of olive oil, salt and pepper. Transfer to a sheet pan or shallow baking pan, place about 20 cm (8 inches) from the heat source, and grill for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cabbage is soft and the edges crispy and charred. Remove and cool for a few minutes.

Meanwhile, finely chop the herbs and prepare the dressing: In a small bowl: whisk together 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, 1½ tablespoons of olive oil, a pinch of sea salt and a pinch of black pepper until smooth.

Transfer the cabbage to a serving bowl or platter. Hold the first pomegranate half in the palm of one hand, cut side down over the cabbage on the tray, and tap the skin with the back side of a soup spoon. Tap with some strength. The seeds will pop out easily this way. Repeat with the remaining pomegranate half.