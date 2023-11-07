SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Australian

Roasted cauliflower with burnt orange and kimchi cream

If you've got a cauliflower in the fridge that's starting to wilt, this is a great way to use it up, stems and all. Serve it up with an orange and kimchi cream – an amazing flavour combination.

A shallow wide bowl holds pieces of cooked cauliflower sitting on a bed of a pale creamy spread. Two blackened orange wedges sit on one side. The bowl is sprinkled with chives.

Roasted cauliflower with burnt orange and kimchi cream. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    30 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

4

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

30

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1 cauliflower
  • Salt
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 150 g silken tofu
  • 200 g kimchi
  • 2 navel oranges
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • Chives, finely chopped, to garnish
Serves 4 as a side dish.

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  2. Break the cauliflower into bite-sized florets and add to a big bowl. Toss with a pinch of salt and drizzle with olive oil. Roast on a tray in the oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
  3. In a blender add tofu, kimchi, juice of one orange and sugar and blend until smooth, then strain.
  4. Cut the remaining orange into segments and cook in a very hot pan until caramelised.
  5. Serve cauliflower with orange segments, any pan juices from cooking the oranges, and kimchi cream. Garnish with chives.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 7 November 2023 12:21pm
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Popular recipes

Sammy’s Venetian meatballs

Italian

Seafood spring roll (Chả Giò Rế)

Seafood spring roll (chả giò rế)

Vietnamese

A loaf of banana bread sits on a wooden surface. A few slices have been cut and lie in front.

Banana, walnut and chia bread

Australian

Eight round slices of pork are lined up on a platter. A creamy filling can be seen inside each round. A colourful chunky vinagrette lines one edge of the platter.

Pamplona of pork with roasted capsicum vinaigrette

American

A colourful juicy vinaigrette, with red and yellow diced capsicum and chopped dill, sits in a line on a platter.

Roasted capsicum vinaigrette

American

Nasi lemak

Poh's nasi lemak

Malaysian

A brown patty with tomato, lettuce, onion rings and sauce, sits in a bun. Another can be seen, out of focus, behind it.

Hemp burgers with all the trimmings

Australian

Spring green risotto

Italian