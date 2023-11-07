Roasted cauliflower with burnt orange and kimchi cream

serves
4
prep
10 minutes
cook
30 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 1 cauliflower
- Salt
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 150 g silken tofu
- 200 g kimchi
- 2 navel oranges
- 1 tsp sugar
- Chives, finely chopped, to garnish
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Break the cauliflower into bite-sized florets and add to a big bowl. Toss with a pinch of salt and drizzle with olive oil. Roast on a tray in the oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
- In a blender add tofu, kimchi, juice of one orange and sugar and blend until smooth, then strain.
- Cut the remaining orange into segments and cook in a very hot pan until caramelised.
- Serve cauliflower with orange segments, any pan juices from cooking the oranges, and kimchi cream. Garnish with chives.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.