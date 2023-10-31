Roasted radish and kohlrabi salad with apple and pine nuts

serves
2
prep
25 minutes
cook
15 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 1 bunch red radishes
- 2 tsp (10 ml) extra virgin olive oil
- Pinch salt and pepper
- 1 kohlrabi, leaves and skin removed
- 1 green apple
- Squeeze of lemon juice
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 100 ml vegetable oil
- 2 tbsp toasted pine nuts
- 2 tbsp puffed rice (optional)
- 2 tbsp raisins
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Remove leaves from the radishes; clean and reserve. Reserve one radish for garnish. Place the other radishes in a bowl with oil, salt and pepper and toss, then place on a tray and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut the kohlrabi and the apple into thin rounds, then cut the rounds into matchsticks. Place the apple matchsticks in acidulated water (a big bowl of cool water with lemon juice). This will stop them from going brown and will season with a soft flavour of lemon juice.
- Meanwhile place the cleaned radish leaves in a bowl with the mustard, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, and lemon juice and blitz with a stick blender. While blending, slowly pour in the oil until it starts to emulsify. Pour through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove any bits.
- Remove the radish from the oven and let cool slightly. Slice in half. Squeeze the water from the apple and kohlrabi and dry on to a paper towel.
- Place baked radish, apple, kohlrabi, pine nuts and puffed rice, if using, in a large bowl. Pour over half of the dressing and toss together with your hands. Place the salad on a large platter, top with raisins and disks of thinly sliced fresh radish for a pop of colour. Serve with remaining dressing.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.