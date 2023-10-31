Roasted radish and kohlrabi salad with apple and pine nuts

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Remove leaves from the radishes; clean and reserve. Reserve one radish for garnish. Place the other radishes in a bowl with oil, salt and pepper and toss, then place on a tray and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut the kohlrabi and the apple into thin rounds, then cut the rounds into matchsticks. Place the apple matchsticks in acidulated water (a big bowl of cool water with lemon juice). This will stop them from going brown and will season with a soft flavour of lemon juice.

Meanwhile place the cleaned radish leaves in a bowl with the mustard, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, and lemon juice and blitz with a stick blender. While blending, slowly pour in the oil until it starts to emulsify. Pour through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove any bits.

Remove the radish from the oven and let cool slightly. Slice in half. Squeeze the water from the apple and kohlrabi and dry on to a paper towel.