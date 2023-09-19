Rocky road chocolate cake

Heat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan-forced). Grease and line a cake tin, 18 cm in diameter.

For the cake, combine the eggs, sugar and vanilla in a bowl and whisk until thick and creamy.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in the microwave.

Sieve the flour, cocoa powder and salt, then add it to the egg mixture and gently fold through. Mix a small amount of the batter into the melted butter, then fold it into the batter to incorporate.

Gently fold in the marshmallows, milk chocolate, peanuts and raspberries until evenly distributed.

Transfer into the prepared cake tin and bake in the pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.

Allow to cool completely at room temperature.

For the ganache, place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Pour over the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and combined.

Cover with plastic wrap touching the surface of the ganache and allow to cool at room temperature for 2 hours, until it thickens to a spreadable consistency.