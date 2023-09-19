Rocky road chocolate cake

serves
10
prep
20 minutes
cook
30 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 115 g caster sugar
- 2 vanilla beans, cut and scraped
- 20 g unsalted butter
- 95 g plain flour
- 20 g Dutch processed cocoa powder
- 2 g salt
- 30 g marshmallows, chopped
- 45 g good quality milk couverture chocolate, roughly chopped
- 35 g roasted salted peanuts, roughly chopped
- 60 g fresh raspberries
Chocolate ganache
- 150 ml thickened cream
- 250 g good quality milk couverture chocolate
Finishing
- 30 g marshmallows, chopped
- 45 g good quality milk couverture chocolate, roughly chopped
- 25 g roasted salted peanuts, roughly chopped
- 60 g fresh raspberries
Cooling time: 2-3 hours.
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan-forced). Grease and line a cake tin, 18 cm in diameter.
- For the cake, combine the eggs, sugar and vanilla in a bowl and whisk until thick and creamy.
- Meanwhile, melt the butter in the microwave.
- Sieve the flour, cocoa powder and salt, then add it to the egg mixture and gently fold through. Mix a small amount of the batter into the melted butter, then fold it into the batter to incorporate.
- Gently fold in the marshmallows, milk chocolate, peanuts and raspberries until evenly distributed.
- Transfer into the prepared cake tin and bake in the pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
- Allow to cool completely at room temperature.
- For the ganache, place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Pour over the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and combined.
- Cover with plastic wrap touching the surface of the ganache and allow to cool at room temperature for 2 hours, until it thickens to a spreadable consistency.
- To finish, spread the chocolate ganache on top of the cake. Garnish with the chopped chocolate, marshmallows, peanuts and raspberries.
Note
Best consumed within 2 days of baking. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Best served at room temperature.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.