Australian

Rocky road chocolate cake

What has a beautiful texture and flavour, a bit of sweet, a little bit of salt, that everybody loves? Rocky road. And I'm combining that with delicious chocolate cake.

A round chocolate cake sits on a white plate. It is topped with thick swirls of chocolate cing, topped with pices of marshmallow, raspberry, nuts and chocolate.

Rocky road chocolate cake. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

  • serves

    10

  • prep

    20 minutes

  • cook

    30 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 115 g caster sugar
  • 2 vanilla beans, cut and scraped
  • 20 g unsalted butter
  • 95 g plain flour
  • 20 g Dutch processed cocoa powder
  • 2 g salt
  • 30 g marshmallows, chopped
  • 45 g good quality milk couverture chocolate, roughly chopped
  • 35 g roasted salted peanuts, roughly chopped
  • 60 g fresh raspberries
 

Chocolate ganache
  • 150 ml thickened cream
  • 250 g good quality milk couverture chocolate

Finishing
  • 30 g marshmallows, chopped
  • 45 g good quality milk couverture chocolate, roughly chopped
  • 25 g roasted salted peanuts, roughly chopped
  • 60 g fresh raspberries

Cooling time: 2-3 hours.

Instructions

  1. Heat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan-forced). Grease and line a cake tin, 18 cm in diameter.
  2. For the cake, combine the eggs, sugar and vanilla in a bowl and whisk until thick and creamy.
  3. Meanwhile, melt the butter in the microwave.
  4. Sieve the flour, cocoa powder and salt, then add it to the egg mixture and gently fold through. Mix a small amount of the batter into the melted butter, then fold it into the batter to incorporate.
  5. Gently fold in the marshmallows, milk chocolate, peanuts and raspberries until evenly distributed.
  6. Transfer into the prepared cake tin and bake in the pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
  7. Allow to cool completely at room temperature.
  8. For the ganache, place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
  9. Pour over the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and combined.
  10. Cover with plastic wrap touching the surface of the ganache and allow to cool at room temperature for 2 hours, until it thickens to a spreadable consistency.
  11. To finish, spread the chocolate ganache on top of the cake. Garnish with the chopped chocolate, marshmallows, peanuts and raspberries.

Note
Best consumed within 2 days of baking. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Best served at room temperature.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 20 September 2023 1:06pm
By Kirsten Tibballs
Source: SBS

