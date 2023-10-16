Rolled pearl spot fish

Preheat a charcoal grill or barbecue to medium - high.

Butterfly the fish, then open up and carefully remove the bones. Sprinkle the flesh side with sea salt flakes.

Place the garlic, ginger, chilli and shallot in a mortar and pestle and pound into a paste.

Spread the paste all over the flesh side of the fish, then place half curry leaf sprigs lengthways along the fish. Roll the fish up into a roulade, then tie in intervals using banana leaf stems or kitchen string.

Tie the remaining curry leaves at one end to make a small brush. Dip the end into the coconut oil, then brush the oil all over the fish. Season the outside of the fish with salt.

Grill the fish roulade for 5 minutes on each side or until lightly charred on the outside and just cooked on the inside. Make sure the heat isn’t too high or the delicate fish may burn.

Once the fish is nicely charred, remove from the heat to rest before cutting off the ties.