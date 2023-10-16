Rolled pearl spot fish

serves
1
prep
15 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
1
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 pearl spot fish, or pearl perch
- Sea salt flakes, to taste
- 1 garlic clove
- 3 cm piece ginger, peeled
- 1 small green chilli
- 1 red Asian shallot
- 6 sprigs curry leaves
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp coconut oil, melted
Instructions
- Preheat a charcoal grill or barbecue to medium - high.
- Butterfly the fish, then open up and carefully remove the bones. Sprinkle the flesh side with sea salt flakes.
- Place the garlic, ginger, chilli and shallot in a mortar and pestle and pound into a paste.
- Spread the paste all over the flesh side of the fish, then place half curry leaf sprigs lengthways along the fish. Roll the fish up into a roulade, then tie in intervals using banana leaf stems or kitchen string.
- Tie the remaining curry leaves at one end to make a small brush. Dip the end into the coconut oil, then brush the oil all over the fish. Season the outside of the fish with salt.
- Grill the fish roulade for 5 minutes on each side or until lightly charred on the outside and just cooked on the inside. Make sure the heat isn’t too high or the delicate fish may burn.
- Once the fish is nicely charred, remove from the heat to rest before cutting off the ties.
- Place on a serving plate with a generous dollop of red coconut curry gravy. Garnish with fried curry leaves and serve immediately.
Note
- Luke serves his stuffed fish with curry leaves and a red coconut curry gravy to garnish. The recipe was not provided in the series.
Take a trip to
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.