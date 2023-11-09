SBS Food

Rose harissa scramble with baby spinach on toast

Tofu is an amazing ingredient when it comes to making a scramble, and rose harissa adds great flavour.

Two slices of toast, topped with tofu scramble and slices of red capsicum, sit on a wide, modern pale-glazed pottern plate.

Rose harissa scramble with baby spinach on toast. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    5 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp (10 ml) vegetable oil
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • 300 g silken tofu
  • 1 tbsp rose harissa paste
  • A few generous handfuls of baby spinach
  • 2 slices sourdough
  • 1 clove garlic
  • Cultured oat butter
  • 1 jarred roasted red pepper, cut into strips (or make your own, see Note)
  • Salt & pepper
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds, whole, optional

Instructions

  1. Place a frying pan on medium-high heat and add the vegetable oil. Add the onion and sweat down until the onion is soft and beginning to caramelise.
  2. Add the tofu, smashing it and mixing it up until it becomes like a scramble. Add the harissa and stir through. Add spinach and leave to wilt down.
  3. Toast the bread and rub with a clove of garlic. Butter the toast and top with tofu, slices of red pepper, a pinch of salt and pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle with cumin seeds, if desired.

Note
You can buy roasted red peppers in jars or do it yourself. Cook over a flame or under a grill until blackened, allow to steam in a bowl and then peel the ski off. Use or put in oil and keep in the fridge.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 10 November 2023 10:14am
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

