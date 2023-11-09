Rose harissa scramble with baby spinach on toast

Instructions

Place a frying pan on medium-high heat and add the vegetable oil. Add the onion and sweat down until the onion is soft and beginning to caramelise. Add the tofu, smashing it and mixing it up until it becomes like a scramble. Add the harissa and stir through. Add spinach and leave to wilt down. Toast the bread and rub with a clove of garlic. Butter the toast and top with tofu, slices of red pepper, a pinch of salt and pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle with cumin seeds, if desired.





