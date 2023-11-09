Rose harissa scramble with baby spinach on toast

serves
serves
2
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 tsp (10 ml) vegetable oil
- ½ red onion, diced
- 300 g silken tofu
- 1 tbsp rose harissa paste
- A few generous handfuls of baby spinach
- 2 slices sourdough
- 1 clove garlic
- Cultured oat butter
- 1 jarred roasted red pepper, cut into strips (or make your own, see Note)
- Salt & pepper
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds, whole, optional
Instructions
- Place a frying pan on medium-high heat and add the vegetable oil. Add the onion and sweat down until the onion is soft and beginning to caramelise.
- Add the tofu, smashing it and mixing it up until it becomes like a scramble. Add the harissa and stir through. Add spinach and leave to wilt down.
- Toast the bread and rub with a clove of garlic. Butter the toast and top with tofu, slices of red pepper, a pinch of salt and pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle with cumin seeds, if desired.
Note
You can buy roasted red peppers in jars or do it yourself. Cook over a flame or under a grill until blackened, allow to steam in a bowl and then peel the ski off. Use or put in oil and keep in the fridge.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.