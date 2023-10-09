SBS Food

Rum and raisin chocolate spread

This is decadent, sweet, and very hard to resist!

A green and cream round bowl is filled with a rich chocolate-coloured spread.

Rum and raisin chocolate spread. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

Ingredients

  • 30 g raisins, roughly chopped
  • 30 ml rum
  • 20 ml thickened cream
  • 100 g sweetened condensed milk
  • 10 g salted butter
  • 100 g good quality milk couverture chocolate

Standing time: 3 hours in total.

Instructions

  1. In a bowl, pour the rum over the raisins then cover with plastic wrap. Allow to sit for a minimum of 1 hour.
  2. Place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
  3. Add the condensed milk and butter, then stir over low heat until completely combined.
  4. Pour the hot mixture over the chocolate and stir until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated.
  5. Add the soaked raisins and any excess rum, then mix to combine.
  6. Place plastic wrap over the spread so it touches the surface and allow it to set for 2 hours at room temperature before serving.

Note
The spread is best kept at room temperature, in a cool, dry place for up to 7 days.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Published 9 October 2023 2:46pm
By Kirsten Tibballs
Source: SBS

