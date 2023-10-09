Rum and raisin chocolate spread

serves
serves
4
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 30 g raisins, roughly chopped
- 30 ml rum
- 20 ml thickened cream
- 100 g sweetened condensed milk
- 10 g salted butter
- 100 g good quality milk couverture chocolate
Standing time: 3 hours in total.
Instructions
- In a bowl, pour the rum over the raisins then cover with plastic wrap. Allow to sit for a minimum of 1 hour.
- Place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Add the condensed milk and butter, then stir over low heat until completely combined.
- Pour the hot mixture over the chocolate and stir until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated.
- Add the soaked raisins and any excess rum, then mix to combine.
- Place plastic wrap over the spread so it touches the surface and allow it to set for 2 hours at room temperature before serving.
Note
The spread is best kept at room temperature, in a cool, dry place for up to 7 days.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.