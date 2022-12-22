SBS Food

Sabi pumpkin rice

The sweetness of fresh pumpkin, coconut milk and rice marry together in this beautiful side dish that is the perfect accompaniment for grilled fish.

serves

10

people

preparation

15

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 4 ½ cups medium grain rice
  • ½ medium Kent pumpkin
  • 1 litre coconut milk
  • 1 litre water

Instructions

  1. Wash and drain the rice thoroughly. Peel the pumpkin, de-seed and slice into bite size pieces.
  2. Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan and bring to the boil over high heat. Reduce to medium heat, cover and cook for 15 minutes, or until the pumpkin and rice are tender and the liquid has evaporated.
 

Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Published 28 July 2023 3:31pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS

