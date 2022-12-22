Sabi pumpkin rice

serves
10
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 4 ½ cups medium grain rice
- ½ medium Kent pumpkin
- 1 litre coconut milk
- 1 litre water
Instructions
- Wash and drain the rice thoroughly. Peel the pumpkin, de-seed and slice into bite size pieces.
- Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan and bring to the boil over high heat. Reduce to medium heat, cover and cook for 15 minutes, or until the pumpkin and rice are tender and the liquid has evaporated.
Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.