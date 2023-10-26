Sago pudding

Cook the sago in the water until fully see-through, about 5 minutes. Strain and rinse with water to remove as much starch as possible. Place in a baking tray, place in the fridge for 20-30 minutes or until it has cooled completely.

In the meantime, put the coconut milk in a pot with the pandan leaves and 1 tbsp water, bring to a simmer then turn off the heat.

In a small pot add the palm sugar with 2 tbsp water, a pinch of salt and chilli and melt.