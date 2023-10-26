Sago pudding

serves
6
prep
5 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
Sago
- 900 ml water
- 6 tbsp sago
Coconut milk mixture
- 1 400 ml can coconut milk
- 3 pandan leaves, tied in a knot
- 3 tbsp water
- 3 tbsp organic sustainable dark palm sugar
- ¼ tsp chilli powder
- ¼ tsp fine salt
Garnish
- 50 g roasted peanuts, roughly chopped
- Chilli powder
Cooling time: 20-30 minutes.
Instructions
- Cook the sago in the water until fully see-through, about 5 minutes. Strain and rinse with water to remove as much starch as possible. Place in a baking tray, place in the fridge for 20-30 minutes or until it has cooled completely.
- In the meantime, put the coconut milk in a pot with the pandan leaves and 1 tbsp water, bring to a simmer then turn off the heat.
- In a small pot add the palm sugar with 2 tbsp water, a pinch of salt and chilli and melt.
- Finally, pour the hot coconut milk into the sago in the tray and drizzle with the syrup, top with roasted peanuts and pinch of chilli, then serve. (Alternatively, divide sago among serving bowls then top with syrup and garnish).
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.