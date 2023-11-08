SBS Food

Salmon pinwheels stuffed with chilli and prosciutto

A great addition to your barbecue repertoire, these salmon pinwheels are served with a chilli and garlic butter.

Seven salmon pinwheels, each on two long wooden skewers, sit on a round black platter. The pinwheels have grill marks.

Salmon pinwheels stuffed with chilli and prosciutto. Credit: Fun'Q with Spencer Watts

Ingredients

Salmon pinwheels
  • 2 sides of salmon, skin removed
  • 8 slices prosciutto
  • 3 tsp Calabrian chilli (see Note)
 
Chilli butter
  • 1 clove garlic, or more to taste
  • 1 tsp chilli flakes, or to taste
  • ½ a lime
  • 1-2 pickled cherry chillis (peppers), or to taste
  • ½ cup butter
If using wooden skewers, place in water to soak for 15 minutes.

Instructions

  1. Trim the salmon into eight 2.5 cm (1 inch) thick strips lengthwise. Season the strips with salt and paint with the Calabrian chilli.
  2. Put a slice of prosciutto on one side of the salmon and proceed to roll from bottom to top with the prosciutto on the inside of the roll. Repeat until there are 8 pinwheels. Then put 2 water-soaked skewers through the bottom of each pinwheel to create a lollipop.
  3. To make the compound butter add garlic, chilli flakes, a squeeze of lime juice, cherry peppers and butter to a mini food processor, and blend until smooth with a light red colour. Place in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.
  4. Preheat the grill to high heat on one side and off on the other.
  5. Place the salmon in an L formation on the grill, with the skewers off the front of the grill and on the cool side of the grill, with the salmon over the heat. Place your tongs on the edge of the grill (this props the lid open slightly) and close the lid of the BBQ. Cook the salmon for 3-4 minutes then flip and let the other side cook to your desired doneness.
  6. Brush a little the butter on top of the pinwheels and serve right away, with extra butter on the side.
Note
Calabrian chilli is a jarred condiment made with finely chopped Calabrian chillies (also known as pepperoncino) and olive oil. Pickled cherry chillis (cherry peppers) are jarred whole cherry-sized chillies.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 8 November 2023 11:48am
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

