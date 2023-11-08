Salmon pinwheels stuffed with chilli and prosciutto

Trim the salmon into eight 2.5 cm (1 inch) thick strips lengthwise. Season the strips with salt and paint with the Calabrian chilli.

Put a slice of prosciutto on one side of the salmon and proceed to roll from bottom to top with the prosciutto on the inside of the roll. Repeat until there are 8 pinwheels. Then put 2 water-soaked skewers through the bottom of each pinwheel to create a lollipop.

To make the compound butter add garlic, chilli flakes, a squeeze of lime juice, cherry peppers and butter to a mini food processor, and blend until smooth with a light red colour. Place in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Preheat the grill to high heat on one side and off on the other.

Place the salmon in an L formation on the grill, with the skewers off the front of the grill and on the cool side of the grill, with the salmon over the heat. Place your tongs on the edge of the grill (this props the lid open slightly) and close the lid of the BBQ. Cook the salmon for 3-4 minutes then flip and let the other side cook to your desired doneness.