Satay tempeh with pan-fried bok choy

Chop the block of tempeh into lengths.

In a blender or mini-processor, blitz shallots, chilli, garlic and a splash of peanut oil to a crumb consistency.

Heat a tablespoon of peanut oil in a pan over medium heat. And the blended shallot mixture and stir briefly to release the aromatics. Add the ketchup manis, coconut cream, peanut butter, soy sauce and sugar and stir to combine. Mortar and pestle the peanuts to a crumble and stir about ¾ of them through, reserving the remainder for garnishing. Bring the mixture to a quick bubble, reduce the heat and cook until it is slightly thickened. Add the lime juice and stir.

In a frypan, place in more peanut oil, add the tempeh and fry until crisp on one side. Turn the tempeh over and paint the satay over the cooked crispy side. Repeat when turned one more time (note, the sauce will colour quickly so be quick at this stage), then take out and let rest. (Keep any remaining satay sauce for serving).

Slice the bok choy lengthwise, leaving on the stems. In the same pan turn the heat up until it is smoking hot. Pour in 2 tsp peanut oil. Put in the bok choy cut side down and cook on this side for 2 minutes. Add garlic and lime juice to taste to the bok choy and cook for 30 seconds. Sprinkle with salt and take out of the pan.