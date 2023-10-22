SBS Food

Satay tempeh with pan-fried bok choy

Tempeh is versatile ingredient that keeps in the fridge for a long time, and here it's cooked til crisp and served with a rich satay sauxe.

Several strips of crisp tempeh sit on a plate, drizzled with thick brown sauce. Bok choy halves sit alongside.

Satay tempeh with pan-fried bok choy. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

Ingredients

  • 1 block (300 g) tempeh
  • 1-2 tbsp peanut oil
Satay
  • 2 shallots
  • 3 red chillies, seeds removed
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • ¼ cup ketchup manis
  • 1 cup coconut cream
  • ½ cup smooth peanut butter
  • 2 tsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • ¼ cup unsalted roasted peanuts
  • 1 lime, juice only
  • Salt, to taste
Bok Choy
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) peanut oil
  • 1 bunch bok choy, sliced lengthwise
  • 1 clove garlic, roughly sliced
  • 1 lime, juice only
  • Salt
To serve
  • Cooked rice
  • 1 bunch coriander, optional
  • 1 long red chilli, seeds removed, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup unsalted roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

Instructions

  1. Chop the block of tempeh into lengths.
  2. In a blender or mini-processor, blitz shallots, chilli, garlic and a splash of peanut oil to a crumb consistency.
  3. Heat a tablespoon of peanut oil in a pan over medium heat. And the blended shallot mixture and stir briefly to release the aromatics. Add the ketchup manis, coconut cream, peanut butter, soy sauce and sugar and stir to combine. Mortar and pestle the peanuts to a crumble and stir about ¾ of them through, reserving the remainder for garnishing. Bring the mixture to a quick bubble, reduce the heat and cook until it is slightly thickened. Add the lime juice and stir.
  4. In a frypan, place in more peanut oil, add the tempeh and fry until crisp on one side. Turn the tempeh over and paint the satay over the cooked crispy side. Repeat when turned one more time (note, the sauce will colour quickly so be quick at this stage), then take out and let rest. (Keep any remaining satay sauce for serving).
  5. Slice the bok choy lengthwise, leaving on the stems. In the same pan turn the heat up until it is smoking hot. Pour in 2 tsp peanut oil. Put in the bok choy cut side down and cook on this side for 2 minutes. Add garlic and lime juice to taste to the bok choy and cook for 30 seconds. Sprinkle with salt and take out of the pan.
  6. Serve tempeh with a drizzle of satay sauce and extra crushed peanuts. Garnish boy choy with sliced chilli. Garnish with coriander leaves if desired. Serve with cooked rice.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 23 October 2023 10:01am
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

