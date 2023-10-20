SBS Food

Scrambled tofu with Balinese sambal matah

Perfectly mimicking traditional scrambled eggs, this simple yet flavourful scrambled tofu also has a Balinese twist.

Scrambled tofu with Balinese sambal matah Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

Cashew crema
  • 250 g cashews
  • 25 ml lemon juice
  • 150 ml coconut milk
  • Salt, to taste
Sambal matah
  • 3 red Asian shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1 lemongrass stalk, pale end only, thinly sliced
  • 1 birdseye chilli, thinly sliced
  • 2 makrut lime leaves, thinly sliced
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) warm coconut oil
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • pinch salt
Scrambled tofu
  • ¼ tsp ground turmeric
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp kala namak (black salt)
  • 125 ml (½ cup) oat milk, or any plant milk
  • 1 tbsp cornflour
  • 300 g firm tofu
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil or vegetable oil
To serve
  • Toasted sourdough bread
  • Thai basil leaves
  • chilli oil

Instructions

  1. To make the cashew crema, place all the ingredients in a blender. Add 50 ml cold water and process until smooth, then set aside.
  2. To make the sambal matah, place all the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine well. Set aside.
  3. To make the scrambled tofu, place all the ingredients except the tofu and coconut oil in a small saucepan and stir to combine. Stir over low - medium heat until the sauce thickens, then remove from the heat.
  4. Pat dry the tofu. Heat the coconut oil in a frying pan over medium heat. When hot, crumble in the tofu and stir for 5 minutes. Add the sauce, stir until heated through, then remove from the heat.
  5. To serve, place the scrambled tofu on top of the toasted sourdough and top with small dollops of cashew crema and sambal matah. Scatter with basil leaves and drizzle with a little chilli oil.

Experience Bali like the locals on
Paradise Kitchen Bali
with Lauren Camilleri.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 20 October 2023 12:20pm
By Lauren Camilleri
Source: SBS

