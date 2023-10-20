Scrambled tofu with Balinese sambal matah

To make the cashew crema, place all the ingredients in a blender. Add 50 ml cold water and process until smooth, then set aside.



To make the sambal matah, place all the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine well. Set aside.



To make the scrambled tofu, place all the ingredients except the tofu and coconut oil in a small saucepan and stir to combine. Stir over low - medium heat until the sauce thickens, then remove from the heat.



Pat dry the tofu. Heat the coconut oil in a frying pan over medium heat. When hot, crumble in the tofu and stir for 5 minutes. Add the sauce, stir until heated through, then remove from the heat.

