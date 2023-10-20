Scrambled tofu with Balinese sambal matah

serves
2
prep
15 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
Cashew crema
- 250 g cashews
- 25 ml lemon juice
- 150 ml coconut milk
- Salt, to taste
Sambal matah
- 3 red Asian shallots, thinly sliced
- 1 lemongrass stalk, pale end only, thinly sliced
- 1 birdseye chilli, thinly sliced
- 2 makrut lime leaves, thinly sliced
- 60 ml (¼ cup) warm coconut oil
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- pinch salt
Scrambled tofu
- ¼ tsp ground turmeric
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp kala namak (black salt)
- 125 ml (½ cup) oat milk, or any plant milk
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- 300 g firm tofu
- 1 tbsp coconut oil or vegetable oil
To serve
- Toasted sourdough bread
- Thai basil leaves
- chilli oil
Instructions
- To make the cashew crema, place all the ingredients in a blender. Add 50 ml cold water and process until smooth, then set aside.
- To make the sambal matah, place all the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine well. Set aside.
- To make the scrambled tofu, place all the ingredients except the tofu and coconut oil in a small saucepan and stir to combine. Stir over low - medium heat until the sauce thickens, then remove from the heat.
- Pat dry the tofu. Heat the coconut oil in a frying pan over medium heat. When hot, crumble in the tofu and stir for 5 minutes. Add the sauce, stir until heated through, then remove from the heat.
- To serve, place the scrambled tofu on top of the toasted sourdough and top with small dollops of cashew crema and sambal matah. Scatter with basil leaves and drizzle with a little chilli oil.
Experience Bali like the locals on with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.