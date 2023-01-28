Sea urchin pasta (Linguine with ricci)

Instructions

Bring a large saucepan (at least 4 litres) of water to the boil over high heat and add sea salt. Add the pasta, stirring till the water returns to a boil (this prevents pasta from sticking together). Cook according to package instructions. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and cook with the fresh chilli (if using), stirring for 2 minutes, or until fragrant and soft. If using chilli flakes, stir in now (see Notes). When the pasta is ready, remove the sauce from the heat and stir through the sea urchin (reserve 4 pieces for garnish), allowing the sea urchin to break up into smaller chunks. Season to taste with salt and pepper and stir through the parsley. Drain the pasta, reserving a cup of the cooking liquid. Add the pasta to the sauce with a splash of pasta water and toss to combine. Divide the pasta between warm serving bowls and finish with the sea urchin, parsley and lemon zest, if using.





Notes





• Sea urchin can be found at high quality fishmongers.





• From Lyndey, after adding the chilli flakes you can pour a cup (60 ml) of dry white wine and, if you like, ¼ - ½ cup of crème fraiche. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the pasta is ready.





• From Andrea, if your sauce is too liquid, you can add some pangrattato, which is also nice as a final garnish, better if flavoured with your favourite herbs.



