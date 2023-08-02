Seeded English muffins

Stir together 1¼ cups whole-wheat flour, ½ tsp yeast and the warm water in a large bowl. In another bowl, stir together remaining 1 cup whole-wheat flour, remaining 1¾ teaspoons yeast, the salt and seeds. Sprinkle on top of batter but do not stir in. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature overnight.

The next day, add milk to bowl and stir to form a soft dough. Cover with plastic and let rise 90 minutes; every 20 minutes during the first hour, gently fold dough from four different points toward the centre with a dough scraper or oiled fingers.

Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Sprinkle a work surface and a baking paper (parchment paper) lined baking tray (sheet) with cornmeal. Gently turn dough out, and press into a 25 cm (10 inch) square, about ¾ inch thick, deflating dough as little as possible. Cut out rounds with a floured 8 cm (3¼ inch) biscuit cutter. Transfer rounds to prepared baking sheet, and let rest 10 minutes. Gently form scraps into a ball; cover, and let rest 15 minutes, then press and cut more rounds.