Seeded English muffins

makes
12
serves
preparation
6
minutes
cooking
25
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 2¼ cups wholemeal (whole-wheat) flour
- 1 envelope (10 g / ¼ oz / 2¼ teaspoons) active dry yeast
- 1 cup warm water (about 43˚C / 110˚F)
- 1 cup plain (all-purpose) flour, plus more for dusting
- 1½ tsp coarse salt
- 3 tsp sesame seeds
- 1 tsp poppy seeds
- 1 tsp caraway seeds
- ¾ cup milk
- Medium-grind cornmeal, for dusting
- Safflower oil, for frying
Standing time: overnight. Rising time: 1 hr 30 minutes. Resting time: 15 minutes.
Instructions
- Stir together 1¼ cups whole-wheat flour, ½ tsp yeast and the warm water in a large bowl. In another bowl, stir together remaining 1 cup whole-wheat flour, remaining 1¾ teaspoons yeast, the salt and seeds. Sprinkle on top of batter but do not stir in. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature overnight.
- The next day, add milk to bowl and stir to form a soft dough. Cover with plastic and let rise 90 minutes; every 20 minutes during the first hour, gently fold dough from four different points toward the centre with a dough scraper or oiled fingers.
- Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Sprinkle a work surface and a baking paper (parchment paper) lined baking tray (sheet) with cornmeal. Gently turn dough out, and press into a 25 cm (10 inch) square, about ¾ inch thick, deflating dough as little as possible. Cut out rounds with a floured 8 cm (3¼ inch) biscuit cutter. Transfer rounds to prepared baking sheet, and let rest 10 minutes. Gently form scraps into a ball; cover, and let rest 15 minutes, then press and cut more rounds.
- Heat a 25 cm (10 inch) straight-sided skillet over medium. Lightly oil pan and fry muffins, 4 at a time, turning over, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Return muffins to sheet pan. Bake until just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer to wire racks and let cool completely. Serve with toppings of choice – try eggs, bacon and avocado for a delicious breakfast.
Note
Muffins can be frozen in a resealable bag for up to 1 month.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.