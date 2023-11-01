Sesame meatloaf bao buns with hoisin bbq sauce

Combine all of the meatloaf ingredients together in a non-reactive bowl and with clean or gloved hands, mix together until just combined. Do not over mix. Shape into a log and place onto a large sheet of plastic wrap. Wrap the plastic around the meatloaf and place in the fridge for 20 minutes up to 4 hours.

To make the BBQ sauce, combine the ingredients together in a bowl. Set aside until ready to use. To make the mayonnaise, combine the ingredients, cover and place in fridge until ready to use.

To make the slaw, combine all of the ingredients except the cabbage and coriander and stir well to combine. Set aside until ready to serve, at which time add the cabbage and cilantro and stir to combine.

Preheat the grill to high heat on one side and nothing on the other, to cook indirectly.

Remove plastic wrap from the meatloaf. Place on a baking tray and drizzle with oil. Rub oil onto all sides of the meatloaf.

Place the meatloaf onto the hot side of and char on each side, cooking for 3 minutes per side.

Push the meatloaf to the cold side of the grill and place the smoke pouches onto the high heat side of the grill. Smoke the loaf for 15 to 20 minutes.

Continue to cook the meatloaf, painting with the Hunan BBQ sauce every 10 minutes until it reaches an internal temperature of 71°C (160°F), approximately 40 minutes.

Remove from the barbecue and re-apply BBQ sauce.

Place the boa buns onto the indirect side of the grill to warm through.

Add the cabbage and cilantro to the coleslaw dressing and toss to coat.